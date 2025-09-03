MARK STOLZENBERG SHINES IN THE A24 FILM, 'IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU', SET TO RELEASE IN THEATRES ON OCTOBER 10th, 2025

Mark Stolzenberg shines as a supporting lead role in the upcoming A24 film, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You".

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A multi-talented performer of film, TV, and stage, Mark Stolzenberg has impressed audiences at Sundance Film Festival this year as a supporting lead role in the A24 film, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You”. Written and directed by Mary Bronstein, the film stars Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, and A$AP Rocky. Stolzenberg shines as the Clinic Parking Attendant, nemesis to the movie's protagonist (played by Byrne), and a character that provides both humor and depth amidst the film's exploration of motherhood in this psychological drama.Stolzenberg's performance is characterized by his impeccable comedic timing and relatable interactions with Rose Byrne's 'Linda'. As one of the comedic highlights of the film, Stolzenberg's character brings a refreshing perspective, demonstrating how humor intertwines with serious themes.Stolzenberg started his career performing as a clown in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, then he ran away to join New York City where he became a professional actor, landing his first starring role in the feature film, "Luggage of the Gods!" (written and directed by David Kendall of the hit CBS TV show "Growing Pains"). Stolzenberg later appeared in a Principal Role in Tom Selleck's, "Her Alibi", and he can also be seen in the movies, “Achchamundu!, Achchamundu!", "Sharkskin", "Breakfast In Bed", and the upcoming film, “Anima".Stolzenberg's TV credits include Boardwalk Empire, Bull, Blue Bloods, Dellaventura, The Robert Klein Show, Best Year Ever, as well as several appearances on The David Letterman Show. As a writer, Stolzenberg was a Finalist at the Sundance Institute's Screenwriters Lab, had three of his screenplays optioned, and has authored three theatre books published by Sterling Publishing Co. NYC. He has also written and directed over 30 short films, many of which have won awards at film festivals. His TV Pilot, "The Blind Detective - Murder at the Religious Retreat"', can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. Stolzenberg is the CEO of Circle of Life Films NYC , and he currently has a co-production deal in development for his feature film, "Maximum Fun". Stolzenberg is an Associate Professor at The New School University, and the Founding Director of The New York Acting School For Film and Television FROM "THAT SHELF":"The film also features several strong supporting performances, including Mark Stolzenberg's turn as the parking attendant at the hospital."FROM "THE SPOOL":"Mark Stolzenberg, as the parking attendant, brings a lot of comic relief with his perfect timing in the many confrontations with Linda.”

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You | Official Trailer HD | A24

