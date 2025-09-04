Engagement Bundle Expands Platform with Senior Tech Connect and Zinnia TV

The leading virtual life enrichment partner platform adds innovative technology support and dementia-focused programming to its suite of best-in-class offerings

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engagement Bundle , the industry’s most comprehensive one-stop shop for engagement and wellness programming, announced today the addition of two new content partners: Senior Tech Connect and Zinnia TV. With these partnerships, Engagement Bundle continues to redefine how senior living communities access high-quality, affordable, and impactful enrichment solutions.Senior Tech Connect helps older adults confidently navigate technology through live, personalized support and easy-to-understand resources. From connecting with loved ones to accessing online services, their programs empower residents with digital independence and reduce staff burden around technology troubleshooting.Zinnia TV offers a groundbreaking video platform designed specifically for people living with dementia. With calming, dignified, and engaging video content, Zinnia TV helps reduce anxiety, spark connection, and improve quality of life for residents, while giving staff and family caregivers a powerful tool for meaningful engagement.“These two partners bring immense value to our mission of simplifying engagement for senior living communities,” said Mark Scher, CEO of Engagement Bundle. “Senior Tech Connect makes technology accessible and empowering, while Zinnia TV provides vital support for dementia care. Together, they expand our ability to deliver the right content for every community need—all in one seamless platform.”Within a single platform, communities can now choose among content providers across categories such as fitness, music, travel, faith, dementia care, education, art, brain health, and technology. Engagement Bundle’s streamlined approach eliminates the complexity of sourcing and managing multiple vendors, provides deep discounted savings, reduces prep time time and ensures residents benefit from diverse, enriching experiences.By continuing to grow with leading partners like Senior Tech Connect and Zinnia TV, Engagement Bundle reinforces its position as the industry’s largest and most trusted hub for engagement and wellness.To learn more about the Engagement Bundle, visit https://engagementbundle.com Explore the newest partners:- Senior Tech Connect – https://srtechconnect.com - Zinnia TV – https://www.zinniatv.com About the Engagement BundleFounded in 2023, the Engagement Bundle is a virtual life enrichment platform, providing senior living communities with clinically validated therapeutic and entertainment content. Engagement Bundle offers customers a single sign-on platform and an à la carte content partner offering to gain access to a suite of award-winning content providers, including Spiro100, Coro Health, Discover Live, Stage Access, Curiosity U, Engaged Senior, Total Brain Health, Memory Lane TV, MemoryBio, Artfull Enrichment, Senior Tech Connect, and Zinnia TV.

