Mitchel C. Chargo Earns Multiple Prestigious Honors Recognizing Excellence in Cannabis and Real Estate

Mitchel (Mitch) C. Chargo, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, represents cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, tribal interests and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota and Arizona cannabis markets. Mitchel (Mitch) C. Chargo has been recognized with several major honors in 2025, underscoring his leadership, legal expertise, and impact on the state’s emerging cannabis market.

“These recognitions reflect the trust and collaboration of the clients, colleagues, and industry leaders I work alongside,” said Chargo.

Minnesota is at a pivotal moment in shaping a responsible cannabis market, and I’m honored to contribute legal guidance that supports growth, compliance, and sustainability.” — Mitchel C. Chargo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitchel C. Chargo, partner at national law firm Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP and a leading voice in Minnesota’s cannabis and real estate sectors, has been recognized with several major honors in 2025, underscoring his leadership, legal expertise, and impact on the state’s emerging cannabis market.Chargo was named a 2025 Minnesota Super Lawyer for Cannabis Law placing him among the top 5% of attorneys statewide. He also earned a spot on Minnesota Monthly’s 2025 Top Lawyers list, one of just 27 attorneys recognized in Real Estate Law, and was honored as a Notable Partner in the Law by Twin Cities Business, one of only 14 Minnesota attorneys who received this award.His achievements also include being selected for the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Real Estate Law and being named among the 2025/2026 Global Top 200 Cannabis Lawyers.“These recognitions reflect the trust and collaboration of the clients, colleagues, and industry leaders I work alongside,” said Chargo. “Minnesota is at a pivotal moment in shaping a responsible cannabis market, and I’m honored to contribute legal guidance that supports growth, compliance, and sustainability.”With more than three decades of experience in both private practice and in-house general counsel roles, Chargo represents tribally-owned cannabis entities, licensed operators, cultivators, retailers, hemp-derived product companies, and landlords, tenants, buyers, sellers and financial institutions. His practice spans cannabis compliance, corporate governance, acquisitions, leasing, lending, and property strategy for both traditional and cannabis-sector clients, making him a sought-after advisor at the intersection of commercial real estate and cannabis law.###About Mitchel C. ChargoMitchel (Mitch) C. Chargo, a partner at Hishaw & Culbertson, is an experienced attorney representing cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp businesses, tribally-owned cannabis enterprises, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota cannabis market. He also represents commercial landlords and tenants, developers, and financial institutions in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions. With nearly three decades of law firm and in-house general counsel legal experience, he represents his clients in emerging cannabis markets with an overarching goal of creating a robust and compliant industry. Mitchel leads with integrity and respect, and brings a “get-it-done” approach to his work, playing a pivotal role in the advancement of the Minnesota cannabis industry. For information, visit hinshawlaw.com.

