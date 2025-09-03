THE SMARTER SERVICE AND TREND MICRO LAUNCH NATIONWIDE CYBERSECURITY INITIATIVE TO PROTECT OLDER ADULTS FROM FRAUD

The Smarter Service Logo Trend Micro Logo

Partnership pairs award-winning security software with hands-on digital training, creating a scalable model for digital safety and confidence.

Cybersecurity and digital confidence go hand in hand, and together we’re giving people the resources they need to live safely and independently.” — Terry Dry, CEO, The Smarter Service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smarter Service , a leading tech concierge provider for older adults and senior living communities, has teamed up with global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro to tackle one of today’s fastest-growing threats: scams, fraud, and digital insecurity among older adults.Fraud targeting Americans aged 60 and older continues to skyrocket, reaching nearly $4.9 billion in losses in 2024 alone, a 43% increase from the previous year (FBI IC3 Elder Fraud Report, 2025). Common scams range from imposter schemes to investment fraud, leaving older adults disproportionately vulnerable to financial exploitation. The need for trusted protection and practical education has never been greater.The partnership brings together Trend Micro’s award-winning Security Suite—a top-rated solution with device protection, identity defense, and proactive fraud alerts—with The Smarter Service’s human-centered model of education, training, and personalized support. Together, the two organizations are building a scalable program that helps older adults stay safe, confident, and connected in an increasingly digital world.Fraud prevention has long been a core focus for The Smarter Service, which supports older adults and senior living communities through walk-up tech bars, one-on-one guidance, engaging group sessions, and its weekly Fraud Friday video series hosted by tech guru Abbie Richie.By teaming up with Trend Micro, these efforts are amplified through:-Co-branded digital safety classes for senior living communities, jointly led by Trend Micro experts and The Smarter Service tech concierges-A 90-day free trial of Trend Micro’s Personal Protection Suite-Personal support to help residents install and actively use the software-Co-created educational resources, including how-to guides and video tutorialsThe initial pilot launched at The Barrington of Carmel, Indiana, and Westminster Village, Scottsdale, Arizona, two senior living communities where The Smarter Service is already an established partner. Residents took part in cyber safety workshops that drew three times the usual attendance for enrichment programming, with participants reporting greater digital confidence afterward.“Our partnership with Trend Micro is about more than cybersecurity software,” said Terry Dry, Founder and CEO of The Smarter Service. “It’s about meeting older adults where they are, with training, tools, and trusted guidance. Cybersecurity and digital confidence go hand in hand, and together we’re giving people the resources they need to live safely and independently.”Senior living communities are under growing pressure to meet residents’ digital needs. As scams and fraud increase, families expect communities to provide digital protection as well as physical safety. Programs like this give operators a scalable way to meet that demand, boost resident engagement, and strengthen trust.“Our mission at Trend Micro has always been to make the connected world safer,” said Jesse Miller, Director of Consumer Retail, U.S. at Trend Micro. “We see cybersecurity as a human issue, not just a technical one. Partnering with The Smarter Service allows us to bring our threat prevention tools directly into communities that need them most—and to do so with empathy, education, and impact. It’s corporate responsibility in action.”The Smarter Service delivers hands-on training and reliable support, while also bringing a network of value-add partnerships into every community it serves. By working with leading organizations like Trend Micro, The Smarter Service brings residents access to best-in-class tools, trials, and resources, paired with the education needed to use them confidently.Looking ahead, The Smarter Service and Trend Micro are developing a flexible model to protect older adults from digital threats. Through co-branded materials, joint training, awareness campaigns, and events, the program adapts to the changing needs of older adults and serves as a blueprint for senior living, aging services, and technology organizations nationwide.The Smarter Service welcomes opportunities to collaborate with communities, organizations, and innovators that share its mission of empowering older adults. By pairing trusted products with hands-on support, it’s helping an underserved population build the skills and confidence to thrive in today’s digital world.###About The Smarter ServiceThe Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a variety of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. To learn more, visit www.thesmarterservice.com or contact us at [email protected] About Trend MicroTrend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com Press Contacts:Trend Micro Communications817-522-7911

