Deltek and AO People Partners Win Three Gold Awards at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®

Recognized for groundbreaking approaches to scaling leadership, Deltek and AO partner on OWN, MODEL, and DRIVE Change

Deltek and AO People Partners set a new standard for people development through OWN, MODEL, and DRIVE™ change.

AO People Partners helped us design a program that not only developed our leaders but also gave them a common framework that’s fueling collaboration, innovation, and growth at Deltek.” — Ed Hutner, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Deltek

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deltek , a global provider of enterprise software and data solutions for project-based businesses, and AO People Partners (AO), a leader in driving business growth through people development, have been recognized with three Gold Awards in the 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards:• Leadership Development (2 awards): Best Leadership Development Program -and- Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program• Learning & Development (1 award): Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business StrategyThe recognition highlights the companies’ collaboration on an executive development program designed to empower leaders to accelerate transformation, model growth for their teams, and drive meaningful organizational change.“Deltek shows what’s possible when executive leaders move from merely supporting leadership development to actually scaling it with intention,” said Catherine Allen, co-founder of AO People Partners. “Own, Model, and Drive became a sticky approach and a mantra for Deltek’s senior-level leaders.”Built on the Leadership Circle Profileframework and co-created by Deltek and AO People Partners, the program’s impact is clear:• 100% of participants recommended the program• Leadership effectiveness increased by 10%• Leaders are collaborating more consistently across business unitsThis work is helping Deltek scale its culture of leadership, strengthen its transformation journey, and deliver lasting results for employees, customers, and partners.“The best partnerships create lasting impact,” said Ed Hutner, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Deltek. “AO People Partners helped us design a program that not only developed our leaders but also gave them a common framework that’s fueling collaboration, innovation, and growth at Deltek.”Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awardsprogram leader, said, “This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation."About DeltekBetter software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Their industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com About AO People PartnersAO People Partners is a leadership advisory and development firm for forward-thinking organizations. AO partners with leaders to scale what matters most: their people. They work at the intersection of leadership, culture, and business performance. Their approach embeds people development as a core driver of commercial growth.Founded in 2017 by Ed Offterdinger and Catherine Allen, AO provides its clients with the strategy, structure, and support necessary to scale leadership and drive measurable results through Leadership Advisory & Executive Coaching, Scalable Leadership Development, Culture & Talent Strategy, and Executive Search & Succession.For more information about AO, visit www.aopeoplepartners.com

