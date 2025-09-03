Blackwell Captive Solutions Partners with Cygenex to Add Genetic Testing to B.Well Edge Portfolio
New precision medicine capabilities help employers bend the healthcare cost curve through early risk detection.
“B.Well Edge is about giving employers access to innovative programs that drive measurable results,” said Scott Byrne, President, Blackwell Captive Solutions. “Cygenex’s expertise in understanding healthcare and genetic risks adds an important layer of precision and preventive insight—helping employers address risks earlier and improve member health while lowering long-term costs.”
Cygenex brings a portfolio of advanced diagnostic testing and an early detection risk platform that empowers clinicians, employers, and employees to identify health risks before they escalate into costly claims. This proactive and preventative approach aligns directly with Blackwell’s mission of bending the healthcare cost curve for self-funded employers.
“At Cygenex, our mission is to provide employers and individuals with actionable health insights that can change lives,” said Charles Clark, chief executive and chief technical officer of Cygenex,. “Partnering with Blackwell allows us to deliver our solutions within a forward-thinking captive model that prioritizes innovation, risk management, and better outcomes for employees.”
As part of B.Well Edge, Cygenex is available to all Blackwell members as an optional buy-up solution, complementing the B.Well Blueprint core offerings that are included for every Blackwell group.
About Blackwell Captive Solutions
Blackwell Captive Solutions is a medical stop-loss captive committed to helping employers bend the healthcare cost curve. By integrating proactive cost-containment strategies and innovative health solutions into its model, Blackwell empowers employers to manage risk, improve outcomes, and protect financial performance. Learn more at www.blackwellcaptive.com.
About Cygenex
Cygenex provides a predictive risk analytics and genetic testing platform that helps healthcare providers and employers detect, manage and monitor health risks for employer groups and improves patient outcomes through personalized medicine. Learn more at https://www.cygenex.com.
