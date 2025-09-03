Jigme Lingpa San Diego Buddhist Center & St. David’s Church invite all for Celebration for Awakening for World Peace Festival, Saturday, 9/20/25 at St. David’s.

World peace through inner peace.” — Lama Lhanang Rinpoche

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO CELEBRATION OF AWAKENING FOR WORLD PEACE FESTIVAL

This Festival Unites Faith and Community Leaders on September 20, 2025, at St. David’s Episcopal Church

The Jigme Lingpa San Diego Buddhist Center and St. David’s Episcopal Church invite all San Diegans to gather for a one-day Festival of Peace, the San Diego Celebration for Awakening for World Peace, taking place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at St. David’s Episcopal Church (5050 Milton Street, south Clairemont). The event will commence at 10:00 AM and conclude with a closing prayer ceremony at 5:00 PM.

At a time when global headlines often convey discord, this Festival offers our local community a unique opportunity to focus on and celebrate our shared commitment to a peaceful, nonviolent world. Falling one day before the United Nations’ official International Day of Peace, this gathering invites San Diegans to join energies and prayers for peace with participants around the globe.

Event Highlights

● Welcoming Address & Proclamation Ceremony. City official and community representatives will kick off the Festival by proclaiming September 20 as “San Diego World Peace Day: Celebration of Awakening.”

● Presentations by Faith and Community Leaders

Speakers representing diverse traditions (Christian, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim, Indigenous, and other faiths) will address the Festival’s theme, “World Peace Through Inner Peace,” sharing insights on how individual transformation can foster collective harmony.

● Sacred Tibetan Buddhist Peace Thangka Unveiling and Prayer Circle

Attendees will witness the unveiling of a 34-foot-tall by 24-foot-wide Peace Tangka, hand-sewn in Eastern Tibet and exhibited in North America only four times previously. Lama Lhanang Rinpoche from Golok, Eastern Tibet, will preside over an all-attendee prayer for World Peace.

● Intercultural Music and Dance Performances

A lineup of artists from the United States, Mexico, and other countries will present dance and musical pieces celebrating unity and cultural diversity.

● Labyrinth Walk & Multicultural Food Offerings

Participants can engage in a walking meditation on St. David’s recently installed church grounds labyrinth.

● Closing Prayer Ceremony

The day will conclude with a collective prayer for world peace, led by both Buddhist and Episcopal clergy, inviting all attendees to share their personal intentions and blessings.

Who Should Attend?

All San Diegans—regardless of background, faith, or persuasion—are encouraged to join in this Festival of Peace. By uniting our inner aspirations for awakening with communal action, we strengthen our collective potential to realize a nonviolent world. Families, faith communities, civic groups, students, educators, and peace activists will find inspiration, fellowship, and practical tools for cultivating peace in their everyday lives.

About the Festival Origins

The Celebration of Awakening for World Peace Festival was first launched in Pasadena in 2004 under the guidance of Lama Lhanang Rinpoche, whose three decades of teaching have inspired these World Peace events in Tibet (Rekong, 2007), Mexico (Tijuana, 2012; Guadalupe Valley, 2016), and San Diego (World Beat Center, 2017). Co-created by the Jigme Lingpa Center, this Festival series envisions that inner transformation—awakening one’s own compassion and wisdom—serves as the foundation for genuine world peace.

Vision for 2025

Building on past successes, the 2025 San Diego Festival aims to bring together leading civic and faith organizations, local artists, and city leaders to demonstrate San Diego’s commitment to peace and nonviolence. The organizing committee expects broad community support and sponsorship from local businesses, philanthropic foundations, and allied faith groups

Press Contact:

Jay Luboff or Marisol Sanchez - Jigme Lingpa San Diego Buddhist Center

Email: [email protected]

For more information, schedules, and volunteer opportunities, please visit

Instagram: @sdcelebrationofawakening2025

Facebook: @sdcelebrationofawakening2025

