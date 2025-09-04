Hollywood Clapperboards & Filmsticks Expand into Collectibles Market with Premium Celebrity Autographed Film Memorabilia

Holy One Clapperboard Signed by Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain

Collectibles Line Debuts with Full-Size Signed Collectible Clapperboards and Mini-Clapperboard Keychains to Capture Expanding Fan Market Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Clapperboards https://www.hollywoodclapperboards.com ), the world leader in handcrafted professional clapperboards for film and television production, today announced its strategic expansion into the global collectibles space. Together with its international partner, Filmsticks https://www.filmsticks.co.uk ), Hollywood Clapperboards services nearly 80% of the global clapperboard market. Building on four decades of craftsmanship and industry trust, the companies are launching a line of premium, authentic, film-inspired products designed to connect fans with the magic of cinema in new and lasting ways.Hollywood Clapperboard’s recent collaborations are with film productions “Holy One,” starring Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain and “ManDate,” starring Jon Lovitz, Don Worley, Louis Lombardi, Andrew Keegan, Tara Reid, Chris Kattan, Robert Davi, Carl McDowell and Nadine Velasquez, for which Hollywood Clapperboards produced personalized, signed, collectible clapperboards.Entering the World of CollectiblesThe move into collectibles reflects a broader shift in the entertainment industry. Although global production volumes of film and television face headwinds, fan passion for stories, characters, and talent remains as strong as ever. Studios and creators are increasingly meeting this demand with premium, story-driven collectibles that extend IP lifecycles, enhance fan engagement, and provide new revenue streams. By combining cinematic authenticity with display-ready design, Hollywood Clapperboards’ and Filmsticks’ new collectibles transform a tool of the trade into a cultural artifact.A Legacy of Craftsmanship and InnovationSince 1985, Hollywood Clapperboards has been synonymous with precision and tradition in filmmaking. Each clapperboard is handmade in Los Angeles, using premium U.S. black walnut and other high-quality substrates. The company’s expertise has earned it a reputation as the preferred supplier for productions worldwide. Hollywood Clapperboards has also been a pioneer in modern fabrication, embracing CNC-based machinery, CO₂ cutting and engraving, and UV-curing ink printing. This unique combination of heritage and innovation has long supported film professionals on set.Filmsticks collaborates with Hollywood Clapperboards to produce clapperboards that set a benchmark for industry quality – engineered to meet the demands of today’s creative workflows, whether on set, in studio or out on location.The New Product LineThe collectibles line will debut with two signature products:Full-Size Signed Collectible Clapperboards – Limited-run clapperboards signed by actors, directors and crew. Every piece is both a display-worthy centerpiece and a lasting investment, echoing the rising value of authenticated memorabilia. A “Jaws” clapperboard was recently appraised at $35,000, underscoring collector demand.Mini-Clapperboard Keychains – Affordable and durable, these high-quality acrylic pieces are UV-printed and highly customizable, designed as impulse purchases or tie-ins with theatrical releases, anniversaries, and fan events.A Growing Market OpportunityFan engagement with tangible memorabilia is at an all-time high. Events such as Comic-Con, film premieres, and fan festivals consistently demonstrate fans’ appetite for connections with their favorite worlds. Meanwhile, studios and retailers are expanding merchandise offerings at pop-up experiences and studio stores to boost per-visitor spending.Strategic Benefits for PartnersEach collectible features display-ready packaging and merchandising support designed to maximize in-store impact and online visibility. With tie-ins ranging from theatrical releases to awards season, the company’s products are primed for coverage across both entertainment trade and lifestyle publications.Why NowLaunching at a moment when fan engagement remains high despite changing industry economics, these collectibles are positioned as the “Funko Pop for cinephiles” – products that combine the mass appeal of collectability with the credibility of Hollywood craftsmanship. The initiative leverages the companies’ existing global industry connections, influencer interest and PR-ready stories, creating a scalable opportunity for both boutique and mass retail.About Hollywood ClapperboardsFounded in 1985, Hollywood Clapperboards is the premier producer of professional clapperboards for film and television productions worldwide. Through its expansion into collectibles, the company continues its mission to honor the craft of filmmaking while engaging audiences across the globe.About FilmsticksFilmsticks is a global leader in innovative clapperboards and filmmaking accessories, trusted by professionals across the film, television and content production industries. With a commitment to craftsmanship, functionality and modern design, Filmsticks provides productions ranging from small independent creators to major studios with durable, reliable and stylish tools that help bring stories to life.For media and retail opportunities contact Foundeast at www.foundeast.com

