Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Market Through 2025?

The market for handheld electric concrete saws has seen robust expansion in the past few years. Projected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.43 billion in 2025, it is set to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth in the historic era is the result of numerous factors, including urbanization and development of infrastructure, a rise in construction within the residential and business sector, an increase in renewal and remodeling activities, government funding channeled into road and highway construction, and the influence of growing labor costs promoting the use of machinery.

The market for handheld electric concrete saws is predicted to exhibit a robust growth trajectory in the coming years, expanding to $1.96 billion in 2029 with an 8.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This forecasted growth is driven by factors such as the rise of eco-friendly building initiatives, ongoing worldwide infrastructure rejuvenation projects, the burgeoning of prefabricated construction, increased construction activities in developing economies, an uptick in e-commerce sales for power tools, and a post-pandemic spike in home renovations. Noteworthy trends in this period include the adoption of brushless motors for enhanced efficiency and durability, progressive battery technologies (like solid-state, fast-charging, and greater capacity), the use of smart sensors for monitoring blade wear and protection against overloads, ergonomic developments to minimize vibration and fatigue, and the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for predictive maintenance alerts.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Market?

The growth of the handheld electric concrete saw market is likely to be fuelled by the expansion in construction activities. These activities encompass the techniques used in the construction, modification, repair, or demolition of structures, including buildings, roads, bridges, and other key infrastructure. A surge in these activities can be attributed to swift urbanization, which subsequently fuels the need for new infrastructure and housing. Handheld electric concrete saws find extensive applications in these activities, as they are used to accurately cut concrete, bricks, and masonry for structural alterations and installations. For example, as reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a Government Agency based out of Australia, the count of dwellings under construction escalated to 43,247 in the quarter of September 2024, witnessing a rise from 37,116 during the corresponding quarter of 2023. Thus, the increasing construction involvements are bolstering the expansion of the handheld electric concrete saw market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Market?

Major players in the Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hilti AG

• Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

• Makita Corporation

• Husqvarna AB

• DeWalt Industrial Tool Co.

• Wacker Neuson SE

• Ryobi Limited

• Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Norton Abrasives

What Are The Future Trends Of The Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Market?

Leading businesses in the handheld electric concrete saw market are concentrating on advancements like cordless circular saws to increase the efficiency of cuts, boost user movement, and cater to the rising need for high-performance battery-operated devices in construction work. A cordless circular saw is a mobile, battery-run tool designed for precision in cutting various materials. For instance, in May 2025, Makita U.S.A. Inc., a construction firm based in the US, introduced the world's largest cordless circular saw - the 40V max XGT 16-5/16"" Circular Saw (GSH06). This saw is meant for professional contractors who need high-capacity performance in cutting. It provides cutting speeds that are up to 30% faster compared to corded variants. This saw, which runs on fast-charging 40V max batteries compatible with over 170 XGT tools, has a significant cutting capacity of 6-1/4"" at 90° and 4-3/16"" at 45°. Its features including a blade stabilizer, electric brake, a soft start, and a light, ergonomic design offer both power and convenience, making it a flexible solution for intense construction assignments.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Market

The handheld electric concrete saw market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Saw: Wet Saw, Dry Saw, Floor saw, Wall Saw

2) By Blade Type: Diamond Blades, Tungsten Carbide Blades, Multi-Purpose Blades, Specialized Cutting Blades

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure Development, Repair And Renovation

5) By End User Industry: Construction Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Mining Industry, Utility And Maintenance Services

Subsegments:

1) By Wet Saw: Water-Fed Handheld Circular Saw, Water-Cooled Masonry Saw, Tile Cutting Wet Saw, Wet Diamond Blade Saw

2) By Dry Saw: Dustless Dry-Cut Saw, Handheld Abrasive Saw, Dry Diamond Blade Saw, Portable Dry-Cut Masonry Saw

3) By Floor Saw: Walk-Behind Floor Saw, Ride-On Floor Saw, Self-Propelled Floor Saw, Hand-Guided Electric Floor Saw

4) By Wall Saw: Track-Mounted Wall Saw, Handheld Wall Saw, High-frequency Electric Wall Saw, Flush-Cut Wall Saw

View the full handheld electric concrete saw market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/handheld-electric-concrete-saw-global-market-report

Global Handheld Electric Concrete Saw Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the handheld electric concrete saw market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the global market for handheld electric concrete saws in 2025 provides a projection of its growth and covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

