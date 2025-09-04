Industries Acoustic Enclosures Market to Reach USD $2.26 Billion by 2029 at 7.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industries Acoustic Enclosures Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Industries Acoustic Enclosures Market?

The market size of the industries acoustic enclosures sector has seen significant growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.68 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors such as the development of power generation facilities, heightened manufacturing activity, enhancements in oil and gas infrastructure, higher utilization of on-site power equipment, and a rising consciousness about occupational hearing loss can be credited for the growth observed in the historical period.

The market size for industrial acoustic enclosures is anticipated to witness considerable expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $2.27 billion in 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is driven by factors like the surge in renewable energy setups, expansion of data centres, potential growth in pharmaceuticals, rising infrastructure investments in smart factories, and increasing urbanisation. Key trends predicted to dominate the forecast period include the deployment of modular acoustic enclosure systems, intelligent noise monitoring solutions, cutting-edge acoustic materials, rooftop ballast acoustic barrier systems, and the utilisation of lightweight and eco-friendly materials.

Download a free sample of the industries acoustic enclosures market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27098&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Industries Acoustic Enclosures Global Market Growth?

The expansion in manufacturing operations is anticipated to fuel the growth of the industrial acoustic enclosures market. Manufacturing actions refer to the procedures of converting raw ingredients or parts into complete items using labor, machinery, equipment, and chemical or biological processing. Increased industrial automation is leading to a surge in manufacturing activities, subsequently boosting production competence and yield. Acoustic enclosures in industries supplement manufacturing activities by curtailing industrial sound, fostering safer work spaces, and ensuring adherence to noise regulations. They also increase operational competence by curbing sound disruption, boosting staff productivity, and augmenting equipment performance. For example, as per Statistics Canada, a statistical agency based in Canada, in July 2025, the overall capacity utilization rate for the manufacturing sector (not seasonally adjusted) went up from 76.4% in April to 78.6% in May, indicating enhanced manufacturing activity and improved operational effectiveness. So, the surge in manufacturing actions is pushing the growth trajectory of the industrial acoustic enclosures market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Industries Acoustic Enclosures Market?

Major players in the Industries Acoustic Enclosures Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sound Seal

• Kinetics Noise Control Inc.

• FAIST Anlagenbau GmbH

• IAC Acoustics Group

• Cullum Detuners Ltd.

• Noise Barriers LLC

• G+H Schallschutz GmbH

• Wakefield Acoustics Ltd.

• Mansfield Pollard & Co Ltd

• Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industries Acoustic Enclosures Industry?

Leading firms in the acoustic enclosures industry such as Mansfield Pollard & Co Ltd, are concentrating their efforts on the development of sophisticated products like superior acoustic enclosures. These modern enclosures meet the industries' need for higher noise reduction, improved energy efficiency, and the fulfillment of strict environmental regulations. High-end acoustic enclosures use cutting-edge soundproofing materials designed to give efficient noise control, adherence to regulations, and ensure the safety of workers. For example, in April 2025, UK-based Mansfield Pollard & Co Ltd, known for producing industrial acoustic enclosures, introduced a new product called ALX Modular Aluminium Enclosure. This state-of-the-art solution is geared towards industries like data centres and power generation. It offers top-tier noise control for industrial machinery, power generation systems, and data centers. Its durable yet lightweight aluminium frame guarantees optimum soundproofing as well as thermal management. This leading acoustic enclosure has a flexible modular design, making installation easy and enables customization to accommodate diverse equipment arrangements.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Industries Acoustic Enclosures Market Report?

The industries acoustic enclosures market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Portable Acoustic Enclosures, Fixed Acoustic Enclosures, Modular Acoustic Enclosures, Custom Acoustic Enclosures

2) By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Composite Materials, Other Materials

3) By Size: Small Acoustic Enclosures, Medium Acoustic Enclosures, Large Acoustic Enclosures

4) By Application: Industrial Equipment, Power Generation, Aerospace And Defense, Building And Construction, Automotive

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy And Power, Oil And Gas, Construction, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Acoustic Enclosures: Mobile Soundproof Booths, Temporary Sound Barriers, Transportable Noise Control Cabins, Moveable Machinery Enclosures

2) By Fixed Acoustic Enclosures: Stationary Equipment Enclosures, Permanent Generator Enclosures, Fixed Industrial Machine Enclosures, Built-In Noise Control Rooms

3) By Modular Acoustic Enclosures: Panel-Based Acoustic Booths, Modular Equipment Enclosures, Pre-Fabricated Noise Control Units, Expandable Acoustic Enclosures

4) By Custom Acoustic Enclosures: Tailor-Made Soundproof Cabinets, Application-Specific Enclosures, Engineered Noise Reduction Systems, Bespoke Machinery Enclosures

View the full industries acoustic enclosures market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industries-acoustic-enclosures-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Industries Acoustic Enclosures Industry?

In the 2024 Industries Acoustic Enclosures Global Market Report, North America emerged as the predominant region. Looking ahead, anticipated growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific region. The comprehensive report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industries Acoustic Enclosures Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Architectural Acoustic Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-acoustic-panels-global-market-report

Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acoustic-insulation-global-market-report

Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-acoustic-materials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: [email protected]

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.