Discovery Hospitality Joins Philippine Travel Mart with Up to 56% Savings

Discovery Hospitality joins the 36th PTM Sept 5–7 at SMX Manila, offering inspiring stays and up to 56% savings on its hotel and resort portfolio.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery Hospitality, recognized as a Leading Hospitality Brand in the Philippines, invites travelers to rediscover the joy of local travel through stays that inspire at the 36th Philippine Travel Mart (PTM). Happening this September 5 to 7, 2025 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City, the annual travel trade event gathers the finest travel selections, where Discovery’s diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts will be showcased, offering distinctive stays and up to 56% travel savings.Visit booth number E-IP08 to explore exclusive offers and experiences.Barefoot Luxury at Discovery Resorts Renowned for its breathtaking beach destinations across the globe, the Philippines opens the door to an abundance of natural wonders. From the world-famous sands of Boracay to the unspoiled beauty of Coron to the serene coasts of Samal Island, Discovery Resorts brings these prime destinations to life, carefully curated with its signature warmth and unique local charm.A timeless favorite of both local and foreign travelers alike, Boracay captivates with postcard-perfect sunsets, vibrant beach life, and endless recreation. Discovery Boracay offers a slice of a world-class tropical charm, with Junior Suites starting at PHP 13,888 nett per night. Booked stays during the event come with a one-time PHP 3,000 nett dining credit — perfect for savoring exceptional flavors by the shore.Every island has its distinct beauty, but some are sanctuaries where nature and seclusion meet, just like in Coron, Palawan. Earth’s wonders are yours to explore when you book at Discovery Coron, with a starting nightly rate of PHP 12,499 nett at a Garden Suite. Want to get the best seats to witness Coron’s majestic sunsets? The Sunset Villas start at PHP 17,499 nett per night, and every stay comes with added indulgence with up to 30% savings on a Babor Facial at Glow Spa.Meanwhile, an island beloved to Davao is ready to meet the rest of the Philippines. Discovery Samal sets the stage for dreamy island getaways, seamlessly blending modern comforts with timeless tropical allure. Just a 15-minute boat ride away from Davao City, guests can indulge in the finest of coastal luxuries at PHP 14,593 nett per night in a Junior Suite.Bookings in these resorts come with daily breakfast and complimentary roundtrip land and boat transfers.Elevated City StaycationsEvery city moves to its own vibrant pulse, but some create a graceful rhythm of their own. For those seeking a relaxing escape in the heart of the metropolis, Discovery Primea opens its doors in Makati with modern luxury and refined comfort. Guests may choose between the Business Flat or the Primea Suite, priced at PHP 9,000 and PHP 15,274 nett per night, respectively.In Ortigas, Discovery Suites offers all the heartwarming comforts of home amid the bustle of the city. A night’s stay in a Deluxe and Premier Room starts at PHP 4,800 nett. Larger groups can retreat to the spacious Three Bedroom Suites at PHP 12,500 nett per night.Each booked stay is paired with daily buffet breakfast and access to wellness amenities. From energizing gym workouts to soothing dips in the pool, guests can transform everyday routines into elevated city experiences.Slow Days in Sipalay, Negros OccidentalNot all hidden gems are waiting to be seen; some are waiting to be experienced. Sipalay’s first and only luxury resort, Manami Resort, reveals the rich culture of Negros Occidental through heartfelt hospitality, intimate escapes, and the art of slow living. A three-day, two-night (3D2N) stay starts at PHP 43,400 for an Oceanview Suite, inclusive of roundtrip airport transfers from Bacolod or Dumaguete, daily breakfast, cave adventures, and other thoughtfully curated experiences.Celebrate the spirit of local travel and meaningful escapes with us at the 36th Philippine Travel Mart. Blackout dates apply. For more information, visit www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-233784 Series of 2025

Discovery Hospitality Joins Philippine Travel Mart with Up to 56% Savings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.