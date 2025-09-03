OS1st Launches Wicked Comfort Performance Socks in Merino: A Sock Built for Adventure, Backed by Science

Merino Wool Wicked Comfort Socks by OS1st in grey no show.

The new evolution blends the natural performance of Merino wool with the proven durability and wicking technology that makes Wicked Comfort a category disruptor

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OS1st®, the fastest-growing sock brand in U.S. specialty retail, is taking its best-selling Wicked Comfort Performance Socks line into the wild with the launch of Merino Wool Wicked Comfort Performance Socks. Designed for outdoor adventure and all-day comfort, this new evolution blends the natural performance of Merino wool socks with the proven durability and moisture-management technology that made the original Wicked Comfort a category disruptor.

Independent lab testing, comparing Merino Wool Wicked Comfort Performance Socks to other popular brands, showed that the new OS1st socks wick moisture up to 8 times faster, keeping feet drier for longer in the most demanding conditions. The new Merino wool socks also tested twice as durable for endless miles of adventure.

Merino wool socks bring natural thermoregulation, odor resistance, and softness, making this new product equally perfect for running, hiking, walking, or all-season styles. The result is a versatile performance sock that adapts to whatever the day brings.

“Wicked Comfort changed the performance sock category with maximum cushion and lab-proven performance,” said Josh Higgins, President of OS1st. “With Merino Wool, we’ve taken that same DNA and elevated the natural fiber category. We created an all-in-one sock you’ll pack for every adventure, but you’ll end up wearing every day.”

True to OS1st’s Socks with Purpose philosophy, Merino Wool Wicked Comfort Performance Socks are designed to empower people to keep moving, adventuring, and living fully. Every stitch represents OS1st’s commitment to innovation that makes a tangible difference for wellness enthusiasts, athletes, and active communities alike.

Merino Wool Wicked Comfort Performance Socks are now available at independent retailers across the U.S. To find a local retailer or for more information, visit www.os1st.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.