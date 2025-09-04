Uptime Labs Launches Free Incident Simulation to Help Teams Build Critical Response Skills

Uptime Labs launches a free gamified simulation for teams to practice realistic incident response safely, boosting skills without real-world risk.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uptime Labs, the leader in hands-on training for incident response, is pleased to launch their introductory incident simulation : a free, gamified way for engineering teams to practice realistic incident response in a safe environment.The new simulation allows engineers to step into the role of an incident responder and work through a simulated disruption, designed to mirror the stress, complexity and decision-making challenges of real-world outages. Unlike shadowing or tabletop exercises, Uptime Labs’ staged-world simulations engage participants in doing the work, giving them the opportunity to practice key incident skills.“Incident response is arguably the hardest job in IT, and most engineers only learn over time by trial and error during real outages,” said Hamed Silatani, CEO at Uptime Labs. “Our free introductory drill lets anyone experience the reality of an incident — without the cost, risk or stress of production downtime.”The introductory simulation is designed for both individuals and teams, making it an ideal entry point for organisations that want to:- Familiarise new staff with incident response in a safe environment- Test how teams react under pressure before real incidents occur- Introduce structured, repeatable training into on-call preparationUptime Labs’ platform already powers incident simulations for organisations across industries, helping them reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), improve communication during crises and build confidence in on-call engineers. With this new offering, Uptime Labs is making its unique training approach accessible to a wider audience.The Introductory Incident Simulation is available now and can be tried directly via the Uptime Labs website

How to Play the Simulation (a 20-Second Explainer)

