Quantum Law Group’s Peyman Cohan Named to Best Lawyers in America 2026

Peyman Cohan Named to Best Lawyers in America 2026

Recognition underscores Quantum Law Group’s success protecting clients in complex life insurance and financial disputes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles business and litigation boutique Quantum Law Group LLP is proud to announce that Partner Peyman Cohan has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected peer-review guides to the legal profession.With more than twenty years of litigation experience, Cohan represents individuals and businesses in life insurance premium finance disputes, insurance coverage matters , and high-stakes financial litigation. His recognition reflects both his peers’ esteem and the results he has delivered for clients facing complex and often life-altering disputes.Cohan’s recent work highlights how Quantum Law Group protects clients when insurance companies and financial institutions overreach:In a life insurance case involving fraudulent premium financing, he uncovered misrepresentations that would have left the insured’s family with nothing. His advocacy led to a multimillion-dollar recovery that provided the family with financial security they had been promised but nearly lost.When a major insurer denied benefits after the death of a policyholder, Cohan and his team forced the company to honor its obligations, recovering the policy’s full value and ensuring the surviving spouse could maintain her standard of living.In a catastrophic personal injury matter, Quantum secured a jury verdict that not only compensated the injured client for medical expenses and lost wages but also held the wrongdoer accountable for reckless conduct. The outcome gave the client and his family the resources needed to rebuild their lives.“Peyman’s recognition in Best Lawyers reflects his deep experience and his ability to achieve meaningful results for clients when the stakes are highest,” said Jonathan Deer, founding partner of Quantum Law Group LLP. “We are proud to see his work honored, particularly in the premium finance and life insurance disputes that have become a hallmark of our practice.”About Quantum Law Group LLPBased in Los Angeles, Quantum Law Group LLP is a partner-led business and litigation boutique devoted to high-value disputes. Its practice intersects sophisticated legal strategy and client-first service across life insurance and premium finance litigation, real estate deals and conflicts, business contracts and disputes, and personal injury. The firm is known for its strategic litigation acumen and ability to navigate high-stakes outcomes efficiently, deeply rooted in financial fluency and industry insight.

