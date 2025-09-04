Select Auto Parts & Sales Featured by Verizon During National Preparedness Month

From Junk Cars to National Spotlight: Verizon Features Black Woman-Owned Milwaukee CEO

Built from Purpose, Driven by Impact” — N

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This National Preparedness Month, preparedness is being defined in new ways — not only as emergency kits and home safety, but also as resilience, innovation, and community strength. One Milwaukee business, Select Auto Parts & Sales, is being recognized nationally for leading that charge.Verizon has invited Select Auto Parts & Sales to be featured in its Milwaukee retail stores this fall, as part of its campaign spotlighting inspiring small businesses across the country.Founded by Natasha Broxton, Select Auto Parts & Sales is a Black woman-owned business that provides affordable auto parts, cash-for-cars services, and tire support. For many Milwaukee families, these services mean more than vehicle repairs — they represent financial preparedness, job access, and community stability.“This recognition means more than visibility,” said Broxton. “It’s about representation, sustainability, and showing how auto recycling can fuel resilience for families and communities alike.”The announcement comes at a time when sustainability and innovation are national priorities. By pairing AI-powered systems with responsible auto recycling practices, Select Auto Parts demonstrates how small businesses can remain efficient, adaptable, and community-focused.Select Auto Parts & Sales was also recently named a 2025 CO–100 Honoree by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recognizing America’s top 100 small businesses.#BuiltFromPurpose #VisibilityMatters

