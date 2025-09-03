Saniflow Corp. Promotes Cleaner, More Sustainable Restrooms This Fall

U-Flow Hand Dryer Wins its 3rd Award in 2 Years. Babymedi Horizontal Changing Station Dualflow Plus, one of the most efficient and durable hand dryers on the market. Equipped with Biocote technology. Machflow Plus by Saniflow Corp. One of the most powerful and efficient hand dryers on the market. Speedflow Plus hand dryer by Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow, a manufacturer of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, promotes its commitment to more sustainable and eco-friendly restroom solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As schools reopen throughout the country, airports prepare for peak travel, and public facilities brace for heavier traffic this fall, Saniflow Corp., a leading manufacturer of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, is highlighting its commitment to cleaner, more sustainable and eco-friendly restroom solutions.

Saniflow’s products are designed and manufactured by their parent company, Mediclinics, in Barcelona, Spain, a global leader known for creating restroom technology that prioritizes efficiency and eco-friendliness. With decades of expertise, Mediclinics designs every unit with sustainability in mind, ensuring reduced energy consumption, minimal maintenance, and a smaller environmental footprint without compromising performance. With innovative features like HEPA filtration, Ion Hygienic® technology, and ADA-compliant designs, the company’s eco-line of hand dryers and Babymedi baby changing stations reduce the spread of germs, lower maintenance needs, and keep children healthy and safe, as well as parents.

“Restrooms are often the first and last impression visitors have of a facility,” said Samantha Layedra, the project coordinator for Saniflow Corp. “Our solutions are designed not only to improve hygiene and accessibility but also to support environmental stewardship. As we enter a season of higher facility traffic, our products offer facility managers and architects confidence that their restrooms can handle the demand—easily, quietly, and sustainably.”

The innovation within Saniflow's restroom products goes beyond energy efficiency. The company’s products integrate advanced hygiene features such as HEPA filtration and Ion Hygienic® technology. Within its BabyMedi® baby changing stations, Ion Hygienic® technology emits negatively charged particles that neutralize bacteria and viruses on the unit’s surface, helping to protect families and children in high-traffic environments. Combined with antimicrobial additives built into the surfaces, BabyMedi® delivers a superior level of hygiene while maintaining durability and ADA compliance.

From universities like Penn State and FAU to major landmarks like the Smithsonian and Dodger Park in Los Angeles, Saniflow's hygienic restroom solutions are already trusted in some of the busiest facilities across North America. The company continues to innovate with products like the U-Flow® hand dryer and Machflow Plus, which integrates soap, water, and drying into a single, touchless solution.

"By focusing on hygiene, efficiency, and sustainability, Saniflow Corp. is helping facilities nationwide prepare for a cleaner, smarter, and more responsible future. And they're All-In-One Faucet System has definitely done the trick for us. " Says Facility Manager Mark Stein in Riverside California.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a U.S.-based leader in commercial restroom solutions, manufacturing high-performance hand dryers and baby changing stations designed for high-traffic environments. With a focus on sustainability, accessibility, and innovation, Saniflow products are trusted by schools, airports, hospitals, and public facilities across North America.

Babymedi: Elevated Hygiene and Comfort in Baby Changing Stations

