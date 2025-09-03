Parsons and VEI Contracting Inc. Research Collaboration Delivers PFAS Destruction Solutions for Canada

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VEI Contracting Inc. (VEI) of Kitchener, Ontario, announced extremely positive initial results from innovative per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) destruction technology for contaminated waters via technical support from Parsons Inc., a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, in a uniquely Canadian initiative facilitated by federal research and development (R&D) support.Initial results indicate complete (to the limits of instrument detection ranges) defluorination and destruction of a wide range of PFAS constituents in a room temperature, unpressurized, flow-through treatment system, a potentially disruptive development for societal management of these notorious “forever chemicals”.VEI - a small, private, entirely Canadian-owned environmental firm with over 20 years of experience providing innovative contracting solutions throughout Canada - is receiving critical funding support from the Government of Canada to undertake this work as part of the “Destruction of PFAS compounds in contaminated media” challenge through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program. Parsons Inc., VEI’s technology partner, has supported major projects in Canada for over 80 years, including through iconic Canadian projects like the Regina Bypass, the Turcot Interchange, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge.Phase 1 ISC funding is allowing the joint VEI-Parsons team to show proof-of-concept in VEI’s Kitchener, Ontario, R&D facility to demonstrate the feasibility of aqueous-electron-based complete defluorination and destruction of PFAS in aqueous phase media simulating wastewater, groundwater and regeneration brines.The challenge project, extending Parsons’ patent-pending, proprietary photochemical PFAS destruction technology, is allowing VEI to jointly complete a desktop demonstration of the technology’s ability to destroy 99 percent of the PFAS in water or wastewater."We have delivered environmental remediation services to improve the health and sustainability of Canada for decades,” said Greg Sutherland, Senior Vice President, Energy and Environment- Canada for Parsons. "PFAS is one of today’s most significant environmental issues, and we look forward to working with VEI to demonstrate the effectiveness of our patent-pending destruction technology.”Working with Parson’s PFAS destruction technology allows VEI to continue assembling a full portfolio of technology access agreements providing effective practical treatment solutions through a Canadian owned and operated firm for a full range of PFAS environmental remediation scenarios.VEI previously executed the world’s first injection of a specifically engineered PFAS sorption media based on modified clay to create an in-place (“in situ”) treatment barrier for PFAS groundwater contamination at a site in Northern Alberta in the fall of 2023 and has built/deployed multiple ex-situ treatment systems for PFAS across multiple Provinces throughout 2024 and 2025.About VEI:Established in 2003, VEI Inc. (formerly Vertex Environmental) has grown to become one of the most well-known specialty environmental remediation and water treatment contractors in Canada. With over 1300 successfully completed remediation, water treatment and dewatering projects across Canada and internationally, its own in-house treatability laboratory and its own fabrication shop, VEI excels at working with owners, consultants and general contractors to translate complex subsurface data into practical, delivered solutions. Please contact us at [email protected] or +1 (519) 653 8444 ( and visit us at VEI.ca and on LinkedIn ) to learn more.About Parsons:Parsons Inc. is a Canadian company federally incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and has been for over 70 years. We’re an engineering, construction, technical, and management services firm that delivers design, design-build, program and construction management, and other professional services. With more than 1,600 employees and more than 30 offices across Canada, we have the financial capabilities, technical expertise, and available resources to undertake most any project and to supply the necessary skills and resources required for its completion. As a one-stop-shop environmental services provider, we carry remediation programs from initial assessment and design through closure and long-term operations and maintenance, helping our clients comply with regulations and manage risks throughout. Our experts keep sustainability top of mind for all of our projects. Please visit Parsons.com/canada and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

