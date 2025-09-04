Field-Proven Advice: Radeus Labs Publishes R&D Hardware Guide

New Guide: From R&D to Production: Essential Hardware & Support Considerations Radeus Lab

The jump from bench to field is where many projects stumble.” — Troy Wood, Senior Engineer, Radeus Labs

PONWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radeus Labs, a provider of ruggedized computing and precision satellite communication systems, today announced the release of their latest guide, From R&D to Production: Essential Hardware & Support Considerations Written in close collaboration with Radeus Labs’ senior engineering team, the guide distills lessons learned from taking complex, highly customized systems from the lab to real-world deployments. Designed for program leaders, systems engineers, and technical procurement teams, it translates field-tested checklists, trade-offs, and sourcing realities into actionable steps that reduce risk, prevent rework, and keep production timelines on track.“The ebook was a terrific opportunity for our engineering team to showcase the depth of experience they bring to highly technical customizations,” said Juliet Correnti, CEO of Radeus Labs. “By opening up our process, how we think about lifecycle, SWaP, field conditions, and vendor-neutral design, we’re giving technical managers and operation leaders detailed insight to take projects from R&D to production with fewer surprises.”The guide focuses on the often-overlooked lynchpin of program success: hardware decisions made early. It explains how those choices shape reliability, cost, timelines, and scalability, particularly in environments with AI workloads, long lifecycles, or harsh operating conditions.What’s inside the guide:• The most common traps that derail R&D hardware projects (component obsolescence, support gaps, unrealistic specs, and “works in the lab” failures).• Critical trade-offs and frameworks: performance vs. cost, MTBF plus DFMEA/PFMEA, power and thermal de-rating, and planning for real-world test conditions.• Procurement and lifecycle tactics to avoid redesigns: EOL risk mapping, validated alternates, supplier relationships, and dash-level builds.• Why a hardware-agnostic, vendor-neutral approach accelerates iteration and expands sourcing options.• Real-world examples, including collaboration with GET Engineering (SBIR Phase success) and long-term partnership work with General Atomics Aeronautical.“The jump from bench to field is where projects stumble,” said Troy Wood, Senior Engineer at Radeus Labs. “This guide codifies what we do every day, designing for the actual environment, planning for obsolescence, and keeping options open with vendor-neutral architectures so teams can ship faster without paying for it six months later.”The ebook is available now as a free download on RadeusLabs.com

