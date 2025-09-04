Charles Martin, Brokered by REAL, Launches SellWithMartin.com to Guide Virginia Homebuyers and Sellers

Sell With Martin Logo Charles Martin, Brokered by REAL

Virginia real estate agent combines years of investment experience with client-focused service

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Martin, Brokered by REAL, announces the launch of his new website, SellWithMartin.com , designed to provide a streamlined resource for homebuyers and sellers in Central Virginia. Known for his background as a real estate investor, Martin enters the licensed real estate space as both a seasoned entrepreneur and trusted professional, bringing a unique perspective to clients seeking a real estate agent in Richmond or a listing agent in Chesterfield.A Business-Built Approach to Real EstateAlthough Martin’s website is new, his experience in real estate spans nearly a decade. He began his real estate journey in 2015 by flipping a single-family property shortly after earning a degree in business management. Following several years of e-commerce ventures, Martin returned to real estate full-time when the COVID-19 pandemic began. By renting out his own home in 2020, he recognized the long-term opportunities of property ownership and investment, which inspired the creation of his company, We Buy Houses RVA, LLC Since then, Martin has completed more than 20 personal transactions, including flips, wholesale deals, rentals, and purchases. This background provides clients with an investor’s insight and a data-driven approach to both buying and selling. His practice emphasizes transparency and peace of mind, helping clients evaluate opportunities with the same careful strategies he used to grow his own portfolio.Focused on Richmond and ChesterfieldAs a licensed REALTOR, Martin now extends his expertise to help families and individuals across the Richmond metropolitan area. Whether representing buyers searching for their first home or serving as a listing agent in Chesterfield, his goal is to simplify the process and ensure every transaction supports his clients’ long-term financial well-being.“I know what it feels like to be on the client side of the table,” Martin explained. “I’ve experienced the challenges and the excitement that come with every property deal. My mission is to bring clarity and confidence to the process, no matter where someone is in their real estate journey.”More Than Real EstateOutside of his professional work, Martin is passionate about community and sustainability. He volunteers with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), spends time hiking with his dog, and enjoys playing soccer. One of his personal goals is to develop a sustainable homestead for his family an ambition that reflects the same values of stewardship and long-term vision that he brings to his clients’ real estate decisions.Launch of SellWithMartin.comSellWithMartin.com is built to serve as an accessible resource for homebuyers, sellers, and investors in Virginia. Visitors will find guidance on navigating the real estate market, tools for understanding property values, and direct access to Martin’s services. The website underscores his commitment to delivering professional service backed by years of personal experience.With his entrepreneurial background, Martin stands out as a professional who has successfully bridged personal investing with client advocacy. His combination of local knowledge, hands-on experience, and straightforward communication is designed to make the process easier for every client.About Charles Martin, Brokered by REALCharles Martin is a Virginia-based real estate agent and investor, Brokered by REAL. Since 2015, he has been active in property investment, including flips, rentals, wholesale deals, and purchases. In 2020, he launched We Buy Houses RVA, LLC, a homebuying company dedicated to providing fair offers and professional service to homeowners in Central Virginia. Now licensed as a REALTOR, he offers client-focused services for those seeking a real estate agent in Richmond or a listing agent in Chesterfield. Learn more at SellWithMartin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.