Venera Technologies and qibb Announce Collaboration to Simplify Caption QC Workflows with Integrated CapMate® Solution

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge Audio/Video and Caption QC solutions, today announced that qibb, the leading low-code media workflow orchestration platform, has added Venera’s CapMate®, the industry’s first native-cloud caption QC and correction solution, to its integration catalog. CapMate® is now directly available within qibb’s workflow orchestration system.

With this integration, media companies of all sizes can now deeply integrate, customize, and automate complete workflows to manage their caption and subtitle QC processes within their existing media supply chains — streamlining operations, improving compliance, and ensuring faster delivery of high-quality content.

CapMate® helps media companies automatically detect and correct issues such as missing captions, sync mismatches, improper positioning, and formatting inconsistencies. Supporting 70+ languages, it leverages AI-powered automation to reduce manual effort while improving accuracy and efficiency.

qibb's low-code orchestration platform, connects best-of-breed applications, enabling companies to design, automate and monitor their media workflows. With qibb’s CapMate integration users can incorporate advanced caption QC and correction into broader content workflows with fewer resources in less time.

“With this collaboration, we’re making it easier than ever for broadcasters, studios, and OTT platforms to embed caption QC into their existing workflows,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Venera Technologies. “CapMate’s unique AI-powered QC and correction capabilities, combined with qibb’s powerful orchestration, allow media companies to accelerate their operations while ensuring compliance and viewer satisfaction.”

“Our mission at qibb is to simplify the development of complex media workflows,” added Scott Goldman, US General Manager at qibb. “By integrating Venera’s CapMate, we’re giving our customers a plug-and-play option to manage their caption QC and correction needs without the complexity of standalone systems. This makes scalable, automated workflows accessible to media companies of all sizes.”

The integrated qibb/CapMate solution is available immediately. Media companies interested in demos or trials can contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge Audio/Video QC and Caption QC solutions for the global media industry. Its cloud-native solutions, including Quasar®, Pulsar™, CapMate®, and QCtudio®, are trusted worldwide for ensuring compliance, efficiency, and quality in media workflows.

www.veneratech.com

About qibb

qibb is a leading low-code integration platform for the media industry, enabling companies to quickly design, orchestrate, and automate end-to-end workflows. By connecting a wide range of best-in-class applications and services, qibb empowers media organizations to streamline operations and scale with ease.

www.qibb.com

Venera Technologies – [email protected]

qibb – [email protected]

