ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Connectivity: Ethiopia’s First Internet Exchange Hosted at Wingu Africa Over a year since its launch, the Addis Ababa Internet Exchange ( ADDIX ), Ethiopia’s first Internet Exchange Point (IXP), has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the country’s digital ecosystem. Operated by ADDIX Technology Solutions under the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) and hosted at Wingu Africa’s state-of-the-art tier III-certified data centre in the ICT Park, the exchange is accelerating digital transformation by delivering faster, more reliable, and more affordable connectivity.By keeping local traffic within Ethiopia, ADDIX minimises latency, reduces dependence on expensive international bandwidth, and significantly improves service quality for internet users, businesses, and public institutions. Hosting at Wingu provides further advantages, including robust security, uninterrupted uptime, and scalable infrastructure designed to grow alongside Ethiopia’s growing digital economy.Our partnership with ADDIX has been instrumental in improving connectivity and unlocking new opportunities for digital innovation. Hosting Ethiopia’s first internet exchange within our facility shows how cutting-edge infrastructure can directly enable national progress. By empowering ADDIX to connect networks seamlessly, we are supporting local innovation while positioning Ethiopia as a regional digital hub,” said Demos Kyriacou, Deputy CEO, COO, & Co-Founder at Wingu Africa.The partnership is more than a hosting arrangement; it is a catalyst for Ethiopia’s digital future. By combining ADDIX’s mission to localise and optimise internet traffic with Wingu’s trusted infrastructure and expertise, the initiative strengthens Ethiopia’s competitiveness, attracts global technology players, and creates opportunities for local enterprises to scale.As Ethiopia’s digital landscape continues to evolve, Wingu Africa remains at the forefront, providing secure, high-standard facilities, expert support, and scalable infrastructure that make initiatives like ADDIX possible and drive the country’s development as a regional leader in connectivity.About Wingu AfricaWingu is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape. Learn more: www.wingu.africaAbout ADDIXADDIX is the first public Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in Ethiopia, currently operating as a sandboxed IXP under the supervision of the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA). An IXP is a physical network infrastructure that allows multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to exchange traffic with each other, reducing the cost of exchanging traffic and providing more reliable service to customers. ADDIX has an open membership policy, welcoming ISPs, telecom operators, content providers, enterprises, educational institutions, and government institutions. As a non-profit organisation, ADDIX aims to provide the best possible value to its members. Learn more: www.addix.et

