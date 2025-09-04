DeviQA Launches Internal AI Assistant to Advance QA Engineering, Speed Up Test Cycles, and Cut Defects Across Projects

DeviQA launches Internal AI Assistant to empower QA engineers with smarter testing, faster cycles, and fewer production bugs.

It doesn’t replace our engineers. It makes them faster, more focused, and more confident.” — Oleg Sadikov, founder & CEO at DeviQA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA, a leading global provider of software quality assurance and test automation services, has announced the launch of its proprietary Internal AI Assistant for QA Engineers – a transformative step toward smarter, faster, and more scalable software testing.

This internal AI-powered tool is built to augment the expertise of senior QA engineers, not replace them. It serves as a real-time copilot across the testing lifecycle – from test case generation to root cause analysis, environment validation, and even automated documentation.

“We see this as the next leap in quality assurance. By embedding intelligence into the hands of every QA engineer, we’re drastically improving the speed, accuracy, and depth of our testing while preserving full human control,” said Dmitry Reznik, founder & CTO at DeviQA.

What the AI assistant does

DeviQA’s Internal AI Assistant is deeply integrated into the company’s workflows, and it already supports:

- Test case generation & optimization: Based on historical test data, recent bug patterns, and user stories, the assistant can suggest structured, risk-prioritized test cases with coverage indicators.

- Flaky test detection & auto-diagnosis: Engineers receive AI-backed insights when test failures occur, including probable causes and environmental variables – reducing debugging time by up to 60%.

- Regression impact analysis: The assistant can forecast which features are most likely affected by a given code change, helping prioritize tests intelligently.

- Automated documentation & QA reports: Converts test results into readable reports and executive summaries – allowing clients to see clear, real-time quality insights.

Why this matters for clients

For clients, the implications are significant:

- Faster test cycles with less manual overhead

- Higher coverage and smarter prioritization

- Reduced production bugs and post-release issues

- Improved transparency via auto-generated QA reports

- Cost savings through improved team velocity and test reuse

Built for QA. Trained by QA. Controlled by QA.

Unlike generic coding assistants, DeviQA’s AI tool is domain-trained on QA-specific data – including millions of test cases, automation patterns, and test failure logs collected over 15 years of client work. The system is secure, internal-only, and continually improved through real-world usage by DeviQA engineers.

“Our mission was simple: Build something QA people actually want to use – not a gimmick, not a black box,” said Oleg Sadikov, founder & CEO at DeviQA.

DeviQA emphasizes that the AI assistant operates with full client privacy in mind. It never shares data between projects or external systems and complies with ISO 27001 and all strict data governance standards. Clients retain full control and auditability of all AI-suggested changes.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a global software testing and quality assurance partner, trusted by startups and enterprises across North America, Europe, and Asia. With over 15 years of experience, the company delivers robust test automation, AI-driven quality strategies, and domain-specific QA services to help clients release faster with confidence.

