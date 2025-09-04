West Africa’s Largest Mining Event Comes to Senegal, Focusing on Mineral Resources and Economic Sovereignty

8th Senegal International Mining Conference & Exhibition- Mineral Resources: A Lever for Economic Sovereignty- 04-06 November 2025

The 8th edition of the Senegal Mining Conference and Exhibition (SIM Senegal 2025) will take place from 4 – 6 November 2025 in Dakar, Senegal.

DAKAR , SENEGAL, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th edition of the Senegal Mining Conference and Exhibition ( SIM Senegal 2025) will take place from 4 – 6 November 2025 in Dakar, Senegal. Held under the High Patronage of His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal and organised by the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, Senegal in association with AME Trade . SIM Senegal 2025 will be the largest mining event to take place in West Africa this year.This all-encompassing event will feature three days of high-level conference debates, interactive workshops and a co-located trade event where more than one hundred companies have already confirmed their participation emanating from over thirty countries.Sponsors of the event include national stakeholders such as Société des Mines du Sénégal (SOMISEN S.A.), the Senegal Chamber of Mines, Service Géologique National du Sénégal ( SGNS Senegal); mining exploration and production giants such as Endeavour Mining, Resolute, Eramet, Managem, SOMIVA, Fortuna Mining and Thor Exploration and the country’s most prolific cement producers notably SOCOCIM and Dangote.Major mining service companies will also sponsor SIM looking to secure new business include: Total Energies, Vivo Energy, Carmeuse, Louda, Bernabe, IDC Drilling Company, AGL, Elton, MCI, Star Energy, CFAO Equipment, EPC Mineex, Mann Filter, PRD Rigs and SOJUFISC.Senegal is well positioned with a stable investment environment, geographic position and skilled position to be the ideal mining hub of the West African region. In a global context marked by the race for strategic raw materials, the control and development of mineral resources are of paramount importance for states. Mineral resources (gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, iron, bauxite, etc.) are the basis of numerous industries (technology, energy, armaments, automotive, etc.) and play a decisive role in global value chains.For resource-rich countries, they represent a major asset in the quest for sustainable development, economic independence, and strategic sovereignty.However, the exploitation of these resources has often been marked by excessive dependence on foreign actors, limited local processing, negative environmental and social impacts, and a limited contribution to national economies. In this regard, the chosen theme of SIM Senegal 2025: "Mineral resources, a lever of economic sovereignty" will be a great opportunity to demonstrate that mineral resources constitute a strategic heritage for Senegal and that their responsible exploitation, their local transformation and their integration into regional and global value chains are decisive factors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.