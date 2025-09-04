SAWC Fall Announces Mobile Wound Care Track for 2026; 2025 Event Sets Attendance Record with 3,000+ Participants

With this new track, SAWC reinforces its commitment to evidence-based education that equips clinicians to deliver advanced wound care wherever patients need it most.

Pilot study shows mobile wound care reduces hospitalizations by 90% and amputations by 98%; new education track will prepare clinicians for this urgent shift.

This model removes barriers, reduces unnecessary hospitalizations, and improves continuity of care, making it an essential focus for the future.” — Pamela Scarborough, PT, DPT, MS, CWS, FAAWC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wounds do not wait for office hours, and many of the most vulnerable patients cannot reach traditional clinics. That reality is driving a rapid shift toward mobile wound care — bringing advanced treatments directly into homes, long-term care facilities, and assisted living settings.

At the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2025, co-located with the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) Conference—and taking place this week in Las Vegas —organizers announced a dedicated Mobile Wound Care Track at SAWC Fall 2026, October 15–18, 2026, also in Las Vegas.

This year’s event set a record-breaking milestone, drawing more than 3,000 participants from over 30 countries, making it the largest SAWC Fall meeting in history.

What is SAWC Fall?

SAWC Fall is a four-day clinical conference designed to advance wound healing through interdisciplinary, evidence-based education. The event unites the entire multi-disciplinary wound care team for practical education in diagnostics, pressure injury prevention and management, amputation reduction, and care coordination.

What is Mobile Wound Care?

Mobile wound care is the practice of delivering comprehensive wound assessment and treatment outside hospital walls, often in patients’ homes or residential facilities. This model:

• Expands access for patients who cannot travel to specialty centers

• Reduces hospital admissions and amputations when advanced modalities are used

• Aligns with value-based payment models and regulatory frameworks

• Requires new competencies in team leadership, documentation, and compliance

According to a pilot study presented by SAWC faculty, home-based wound care by advanced practice providers reduced inpatient admissions by 90%, amputations by 98%, and costs by 78% compared to facility-driven care.

A Look Ahead: Mobile Wound Care Track at SAWC Fall 2026

The new Mobile Wound Care Track will deliver education designed for providers delivering wound care outside of traditional clinic and hospital settings. Attendees will gain strategies on care team coordination, clinical protocols, reimbursement pathways, and technology solutions that support mobile practice models.

With this new track, SAWC reinforces its commitment to evidence-based education that equips clinicians to deliver advanced wound care wherever patients need it most.

From the Experts

“Mobile wound care meets patients where they live—whether in their homes, assisted living, or long-term care,” said Pamela Scarborough, PT, DPT, MS, CWS, FAAWC, Director of Education/Fellowship, United Wound Healing. “It ensures access to multidisciplinary, evidence-based wound management while providing clinical leadership for complex cases. This model removes barriers, reduces unnecessary hospitalizations, and improves continuity of care, making it an essential focus for the future.”

Additional faculty advancing this work include Amanda Estapa, ACNP, CWS, FACCWS, DAPWCA, Chief Clinical Officer at MedCentris and Advanta Genetics, and Shawn Naqvi, MS, DO, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Personic Health. Their expertise will help shape the Mobile Wound Care Track debuting in 2026.

Why It Matters Now

• Patient need is urgent: Non-healing wounds affect millions, many of whom are elderly, immobile, or in post-acute care.

• Evidence is compelling: Pilot study results show dramatic reductions in hospitalizations, amputations, and costs when wound care is delivered in the home setting.

• Practice is expanding: Health systems and providers are rapidly building mobile wound care capabilities, but many clinicians lack formal training.

The addition of the Mobile Wound Care Track reflects SAWC’s mission to advance healing, strengthen collaboration, and elevate patient care. By anticipating the future of wound care delivery and equipping providers with relevant knowledge and tools, SAWC ensures clinicians are prepared to meet patient needs across all care models.

Additional Information

• Website: sawcfall.com

• Save the Date: SAWC Fall 2026, October 15–18, 2026, Las Vegas



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.