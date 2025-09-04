DSS Joins AVAHO 2025 in Phoenix at Booth #408

Live demos and interactive discussions to spark innovation in oncology care

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Health Information Technology solutions provider to federal, private, and public health care organizations Document Storage Systems, Inc. ( DSS ), is proud to attend and become one of the silver sponsors to this year’s Association of VA Hematology and Oncology (AVAHO) meeting in Phoenix. DSS will be located at booth #408 showcasing Infusion Therapy Manager (ITM) and Order Tracking Manager (OTM) Oncology – its flagship oncology care solutions for the Department of Veterans Affairs, addressing persistent clinical challenges faced by infusion clinic staff, oncologists, nurses, hematologists, and allied health professionals in delivering quality care.DSS’ team of clinicians and experts will be available at the convention to engage with attendees and showcase these groundbreaking oncology workflow solutions through live demos and engaging conversations with attendees.In line with this year’s innovation theme, DSS fully supports AVAHO’s mission as catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, enabling VA and other federal agencies to modernize health care and information technology systems.As a consistent annual AVAHO participant helping care teams in clinical workflow improvements, DSS is committed to caring for the 56,000 Veterans who are diagnosed and treated for cancer each year through patient safety and oncology solutions for a transformational impact to overall Veteran outcomes.The meeting will be held on Sept. 12 – 14 at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa.With more than 1,300 allied health care professional members, AVAHO provides opportunities for networking, strengthens educational activities, and improves the research capabilities among VA hematology/oncology professionals.About DSSDocument Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering quality care for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise.Email: [email protected] | Phone: 561.284.700012575 U.S. Hwy 1, Suite 200, Juno Beach, FL 33408 | dssinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.