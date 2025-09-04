Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Hit $7.93 Billion by 2033 | Driven by Crohn’s Disease & GLP-2 Therapies

Short Bowel Syndrome Market

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market to reach $7.93 Billion by 2033 at 19.3% CAGR, driven by Crohn’s disease, GLP-2 analogs & rare disease therapies.

Short Bowel Syndrome cases in both pediatric and adult patients drive demand for advanced treatments, shaping a market growing at 19.3% CAGR. ” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the short bowel syndrome market was valued at US$ 1.39 Billion in 2023, grew to US$ 1.64 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 7.93 Billion by 2033, expanding at a strong CAGR of 19.3% during 2025–2033. Growth is primarily fueled by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as Crohn’s disease, increasing surgical resections, and innovations in GLP-2 analogs that reduce dependence on parenteral nutrition. By segment, parenteral nutrition dominates due to its essential role in managing severe SBS, while the GLP-2 analogs segment is the fastest-growing. Regionally, North America leads the global market due to strong healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement frameworks, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-expanding region thanks to improving diagnosis rates and rising access to advanced care.The Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market is rapidly gaining momentum as treatment options advance and awareness of this rare gastrointestinal disorder expands. Short Bowel Syndrome is a malabsorptive condition that occurs when a significant portion of the small intestine is removed or dysfunctional, leading to nutrient deficiencies and reliance on parenteral nutrition. The complexity of managing SBS has driven significant investment in novel therapies, nutritional support solutions, and pharmaceutical interventions that improve patient survival and quality of life. Parenteral nutrition continues to dominate the landscape, offering lifesaving intravenous nutrients and hydration to patients with severe malabsorption. However, long-term complications such as infections and liver damage are fueling demand for pharmacological solutions. GLP-2 analogs, particularly teduglutide (Gattex/Revestive), are the fastest-growing segment as they stimulate intestinal growth and reduce the need for parenteral support. Several novel molecules in late-stage trials are expected to further accelerate this segment.By end-user, hospitals account for the largest share, given their role in initial diagnosis, surgical management, and inpatient care for critical cases. However, home care settings are growing rapidly, supported by advancements in infusion pumps, monitoring technologies, and greater emphasis on patient-centric care. Specialty clinics also play a crucial role, especially in developed countries where multidisciplinary teams manage rare gastrointestinal diseases.By patient type, the market includes pediatric and adult populations. Pediatric SBS cases, often resulting from congenital malformations or necrotizing enterocolitis, require long-term management and specialized nutritional support. Adult cases, typically due to Crohn’s disease, mesenteric ischemia, or trauma, form a significant segment of the market. The increasing prevalence of Crohn’s disease in both developed and developing countries continues to drive demand across age groups.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Regional InsightsThe global SBS market demonstrates varying growth dynamics across regions:North America: The largest market share is attributed to the U.S. and Canada, where advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and widespread availability of GLP-2 analogs like Gattex support strong adoption. Reimbursement policies for orphan drugs further strengthen regional dominance.Europe: A significant share of the market comes from Germany, France, and the UK, with well-established healthcare systems and early adoption of innovative therapies. However, strict cost-containment policies in certain countries create reimbursement hurdles for high-cost biologics.Asia-Pacific: Expected to register the fastest CAGR, fueled by growing patient populations, improving diagnosis rates, and expanded access to specialty treatments in China and India. Government initiatives to address rare diseases are creating new growth opportunities for global and local pharmaceutical firms.Latin America & Middle East/Africa: These regions hold smaller shares but are showing steady growth. Expanding healthcare investments, partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies, and awareness initiatives around rare diseases are helping to improve access to therapies in Brazil, Mexico, and parts of the Middle East.Market DynamicsMarket DriversThe key driver for SBS market growth is the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and surgeries. The growing burden of Crohn’s disease, bowel resections, and trauma-related intestinal damage is creating demand for long-term therapies. Advances in GLP-2 analogs that enhance intestinal adaptation are reducing patient dependence on parenteral nutrition, improving both outcomes and quality of life. Additionally, increasing investments in rare disease research and orphan drug approvals are fueling innovation and market expansion.Market RestraintsThe market faces several barriers, including the high cost of advanced therapies like GLP-2 analogs, which limit access in low- and middle-income regions. Dependence on parenteral nutrition also presents risks, such as catheter-related infections, thrombosis, and liver disease, which continue to impact patient survival. Furthermore, limited awareness and under diagnosis of SBS in developing countries slow down treatment uptake.Market OpportunitiesSignificant opportunities exist in the development of regenerative and biologic therapies. Stem cell-based interventions, intestinal tissue engineering, and microbiome-targeted drugs are under clinical evaluation and hold promise for long-term disease modification. In addition, digital health solutions for remote monitoring and home-based nutrition support are creating opportunities to improve patient adherence and safety. Expanding rare disease policies and funding in emerging economies also provide a favorable environment for market expansion.

Reasons to Buy the Report
✔ Detailed analysis of global SBS market size, trends, and growth opportunities.
✔ Reliable forecasts and insights from DataM Intelligence.
✔ Comprehensive coverage of treatment types, patient categories, and end-users.
✔ Regional analysis highlighting developed and emerging market dynamics.
✔ Competitive landscape with key players and recent strategic developments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
◆ How big is the global Short Bowel Syndrome Market?
◆ Who are the key players in the Short Bowel Syndrome Market?
◆ What is the projected CAGR of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market from 2025–2033?
◆ What is the market forecast for Short Bowel Syndrome by 2033?
◆ Which region is expected to dominate the Short Bowel Syndrome Market through the forecast period?

Company Insights
Key players shaping the global Short Bowel Syndrome Market include:
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• Zealand Pharma A/S
• OxThera AB
• Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
• 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
• Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company, Inc.
• Nutricia (Danone)

Recent Developments:
In 2023, Takeda expanded patient access programs for Gattex/Revestive to improve availability in underserved markets.
In 2024, Zealand Pharma advanced its next-generation GLP-2 analog into Phase III clinical trials, focusing on enhanced efficacy and safety compared to teduglutide.

Conclusion
The Short Bowel Syndrome market is on a path of rapid expansion, supported by rising disease prevalence, improved diagnostic awareness, and breakthrough innovations in treatment. While parenteral nutrition remains critical, the growing adoption of GLP-2 analogs is transforming patient management, offering improved independence and outcomes. North America will continue to lead the market, but Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region with substantial untapped potential. Looking forward, advances in regenerative therapies, microbiome research, and supportive government policies are expected to reshape the SBS market, driving it toward a projected US$ 7.93 Billion valuation by 2033.

