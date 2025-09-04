Johannesmeyer & Sawyer, PLLC (J&S), a leading international law firm is excited to announce its merger with Burgess Inc.

Johannesmeyer & Sawyer, PLLC merges with Burgess Inc., launching in South Africa with combined local expertise, global reach, and 24/7 client support.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This strategic integration marks the official launch of J&S’s presence in South Africa, combining local legal experience with J&S’s international support and practice excellence.

This merger brings a powerful new dimension to legal services available in South Africa by uniting the complementary strengths of both firms and expanding client access to a broader range of expertise and support.

Key features of the merger include:

Seamless Transition and Rebranding: Burgess Inc. will be re branded as Johannesmeyer & Sawyer, PLLC South Africa, reflecting the unified firm’s commitment to building long-term client relationships founded on trust and personalized service.

International Expertise with Local Insight: Johannesmeyer & Sawyer,PLLC brings a deep portfolio of international expertise, recognized for its creative and compassionate approach in estate planning, legacy preservation, business law, and Medicaid crisis planning. The firm offers clients innovative, personalized legal strategies, backed by a state-of-the-art 24-hour client support call center, ensuring responsive guidance anytime worldwide.

Burgess Ic. has a strong reputation within South Africa specializing in family law, insolvency, business rescue, property law, and administration of deceased estates. Their hands-on experience navigating the South African legal system and client-centric approach provide trusted local knowledge and support for personal and commercial legal matters.

Enhanced Client Experience: This integration effectively combines J&S’s global reach and cutting-edge legal solutions with Burgess Inc.’s in-depth knowledge of the South African legal environment. Clients will receive continuity of trusted legal counsel alongside expanded access to global resources, advanced legal innovations, and around-the-clock support through a centralized 24/7 call center.

The merger positions Johannesmeyer & Sawyer, South Africa as a fully integrated, forward-thinking legal services provider able to meet diverse client needs from personal estate planning and legacy protection to complex business restructuring and insolvency cases.

“We are excited to bring our international expertise to the South African market and to partner with a firm like Burgess Inc. that shares our commitment to client care and excellence,” said Bobby Swayer, Managing Partner of Johannesmeyer & Sawyer, PLLC. “Together, we will offer unparalleled legal services enhanced by innovative technology and continuous client support.”

