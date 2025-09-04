Make-A-Wish International Launches Global Appeal for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Featuring New Animated Campaign

8-year-old Arsyla from Indonesia is living with cancer and wished to be a doctor

The campaign, titled “Help Their World Open Up” highlights the life-changing impact of wishes granted to children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

For children facing cancer, a wish can reignite hope, restore strength, and remind them of the joy of childhood.” — Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NOT APPLICABLE, NETHERLANDS, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make-A-Wish International is marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September with the launch of a global appeal to raise awareness and support for children facing cancer. The campaign, titled “Help Their World Open Up”, includes a powerful new animated fundraising video and highlights the life-changing impact of wishes granted to children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

A cancer diagnosis can dramatically alter a child’s life — replacing school days with hospital visits and carefree play with fear and uncertainty. For families, the emotional and physical toll is immense. Through the power of a wish, Make-A-Wish International helps restore hope, joy, and a sense of possibility, reminding children what it feels like to simply be a child.

As part of the campaign, Make-A-Wish International is unveiling a new animated fundraising video, which illustrates both the disruption caused by a critical illness and the transformative effect of a wish come true. The animation captures the emotional journey of children and families, showing how a wish can open up their world in the most meaningful way.

One such child is Arsyla, a brave young girl from Indonesia who was diagnosed with leukemia. Her wish was to become a doctor – inspired by the medical professionals who cared for her during treatment. Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Arsyla experienced a day in the life of a doctor, complete with a white coat, stethoscope, and hospital rounds. Her wish brought joy and confidence, and strengthened her determination to one day help others facing similar challenges.

“For children facing cancer, a wish can reignite hope, restore strength, and remind them of the joy of childhood. During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we invite people everywhere to help us bring more of these life-changing experiences to children who need them most,” said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International.

Supporters can get involved by donating, fundraising, or sharing the campaign to help raise awareness. Every contribution helps Make-A-Wish International reach more children and families, opening up their world when they need it most.

To learn more or to get involved, visit worldwish.org.

A Wish Can Change Everything

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.