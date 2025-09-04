Paul Ford, exited founder of Acin, joins Algbra as investor and strategic advisor

I am thrilled to join Algbra on their mission to redefine financial services and I look forward to bringing my experiences as an entrepreneur & banking executive to advise them on this next chapter” — Paul Ford, Algbra Investor and Strategic Advisor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algbra, the leading values-driven Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider, is thrilled to announce that Paul Ford - exited founder of Acin and seasoned banking technology and risk management leader - has joined the company as an investor and strategic advisor.

Paul joins to bolster an expert group of existing investors and advisors that includes Lord Phillip Hammond, formerly Chancellor of the Exchequer; Rick Haythornthwaite, Chairman of Natwest and formerly Chairman of Mastercard; and Nicholas Huss, formerly CEO of Visa Europe.

Paul was most recently Founder and CEO of Acin, the pioneering RegTech and global operational risk AI and technology provider for the financial services sector, which was successfully acquired by global regulatory intelligence leader CUBE in June 2025. Prior to founding Acin, Paul held senior executive COO roles across Barclays Wealth and Credit Suisse EMEA divisions. He began his career as an Army Officer in the Royal Engineers, before moving into consulting with Accenture, and has since established a track record of building and scaling world-class technology businesses in highly regulated industries.

Paul joins Algbra at an exciting point in its growth journey and will help advise the company on its scaling strategy, risk management architecture, and technology roadmap, supporting its mission to build the next generation of ethical, sustainable, and inclusive financial services.

Paul Ford, Algbra Investor and Strategic Advisor, commented:

“I am thrilled to be joining Algbra on their mission to redefine financial services by combining cutting-edge technology with values that resonate with a new generation of customers. I look forward to bringing my many decades of experience as an entrepreneur and banking executive, particularly across scaling regulatory compliance and risk mitigation, to advise the company on this next chapter of their journey”.

Zeaid Idris, CEO of Algbra, added:

“Paul’s journey as an exited founder and recognised leader in financial technology and risk management makes him an invaluable partner for us at Algbra. His decision to invest in Algbra and join us as an advisor is a strong endorsement of our vision, as well as demonstrating our commitment to continuously developing our regulatory compliance and risk management. We are excited to draw on his expertise as we continue to expand our platform and deepen our impact globally.”

This announcement comes at an important moment for Algbra, which is scaling its global footprint and delivering financial solutions rooted in sustainability, inclusion, and trust. Paul’s experience in building platforms through to a successful exit, and navigating complex regulatory landscapes, will provide critical guidance as Algbra accelerates its growth.

ENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.