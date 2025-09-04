Wine Industry Champions Rally Behind Napa Green with Unprecedented Christie's Auction Donations

Beth Novak and Molly Sheppard in the vineyard at Spottswoode Estate. Photo Credit: Briana Marie Photography

Spottswoode's Novak Family and Opus One's Michael Silacci Donate Extraordinary Wine Collections to Support Critical Sustainability Work

Napa Green plays a vital, fundamental role in grape growing within and beyond the vineyard boundaries in Napa Valley.” — Michael Silacci

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two unprecedented “Fine and Rare Wines” donations to Christie's Auction House will benefit Napa Green , the region's leading sustainability and climate action nonprofit. These extraordinary gifts are deeply impactful, and come at a pivotal moment as the nonprofit navigates the loss of a significant federal grant earlier this year.In celebration of their 40th anniversary vintage, the Novak family of Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery has donated a complete 40-vintage vertical collection of their Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (1982-2021), plus an invitation to their exclusive annual vertical tasting. Separately, Michael Silacci, celebrated winemaker of Opus One , has personally donated 19 Opus One magnums from his private collection, each hand-signed with comments on the vintage, they represent nearly two decades of the iconic wine's evolution. The lot includes an exclusive Opus One Harvest Experience for four at Opus One."Napa Green plays a vital, fundamental role in grape growing within and beyond the vineyard boundaries in Napa Valley," said Michael Silacci. "The team, comprised of experts in all essential elements of farming and stewardship, provides education, guidance, and holds us accountable. Year after year they continue to evolve and challenge us to be better citizens. I want to do all I can to help Napa Green rise. Napa Green not only strengthens our community but also inspires a deeper sense of purpose - within ourselves, and in how we care for the land we love so dearly."Molly Sheppard of Spottswoode, added, "As we celebrate 40 years of organic farming and work to change paradigms and build resilience through regenerative systems, we see Napa Green as a vital partner in expanding that mission across the wine industry. This auction isn't just about Spottswoode's history; it's an investment in the future of winegrowing that prioritizes the health of our natural environment, our workers, and our community. With recent funding shifts, supporting organizations we believe in is more critical than ever, and Spottswoode is honored to contribute to Napa Green's efforts."A Critical Moment for Environmental LeadershipThe timing of these donations underscores the wine industry's recognition of Napa Green's indispensable role in helping growers and vintners build resilience and continuously level up their leadership. Since losing substantial federal funding this spring, Napa Green has faced significant financial pressures that undermine its ability to continue pioneering work forwarding regenerative farming, climate smart winemaking, and rigorous third-party certification."Climate change poses unprecedented challenges to wine growing regions worldwide," said Napa Green Executive Director Anna Brittain. "Our programs—from enhancing soil health and biodiversity, to water conservation and energy savings—provide expert roadmaps helping vintners build resilience and safeguard the future of this land. These donations demonstrate that our industry leaders understand the important role we play in ensuring the long-term viability of our region and industry."About the Auction and Community SupportChristie’s Fine and Rare Wines Online Auction launches September 4, with these unprecedented lots open for bids for two weeks. The Spottswoode vertical offers an incredible journey through 40 years of organic and regenerative excellence. The Opus One collection is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a vertical of 19 vintages hand-selected from Michael Silacci’s private collection and each bearing his signature, making this offering as personal as it is rare.Napa Green encourages broader community support through the auction, direct donations, and by choosing wines from certified producers. Brittain notes, "We all have purchasing power. Let’s use our dollars to support businesses whose values extend well beyond the bottom line.”###About Napa Green: The Napa Green nonprofit offers high-value, below-cost expert consulting to support growers & vintners in cultivating the most regenerative, resilient farming systems producing the highest quality grapes, and the most efficient, leading winery operations with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Together, the core team has over 100 years of collective experience in environmental & climate science, regenerative agriculture, engineering, winemaking, maximizing resource efficiency, communications and storytelling. They focus on generating cost savings and near-term ROIs. Napa Green is tireless in its pursuit to set the highest standard for sustainability and climate action in the wine industry, and, critically, provide the on-the-ground support to turn roadmaps to reality.

