Total Bitcoin Treasury Holdings Surpass 1 MILLION BTC — A Landmark Milestone in Institutional Adoption

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bitcoin treasury landscape has just reached an unprecedented milestone: For the first time in history, the total Bitcoin holdings of public companies tracked by BitcoinTreasuries.net has collectively surpassed 1,000,000 BTC.This historic benchmark underscores the accelerating trend of institutional and corporate adoption. The world’s largest companies and funds are increasingly turning to Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset — an evolution now quantified in BitcoinTreasuries.net’s industry-leading dataset.With the news, publicly traded companies are now nearing 5% of all 21 million BTC.Quotes for use:Pete Rizzo, President, BitcoinTreasuries.net"Despite today's milestone, a number of indicators suggest institutional Bitcoin adoption remains in its infancy. For context, most major Bitcoin treasury firms have only started to deploy strategies aimed at long-term accumulation, meaning a large portion of raised capital remains yet to be deployed. As Bitcoin continues to outperform fiat currencies globally, we expect the number of public firms buying and holding Bitcoin to rise, with the asset becoming a larger percentage of the balance sheets of the over 50,000 publicly traded companies globally."On BitcoinTreasuries.net, users and reporters can:Visualize Historic Growth: Access interactive charts showing sector-wide accumulation from the early days of corporate adoption to today’s seven-figure threshold.Track Contributions by Sector: Break down the 1,000,000+ BTC total by public companies, ETFs, and government holdings, with transparent, source-linked data.Compare Institutions, Companies & Countries: Benchmark leading holders and view side-by-side stats across all major treasury categories.Analyze Market Impact: Use real-time valuation tools and downloadable graphics to illustrate how large-scale treasury buying is influencing both Bitcoin’s price and perception as an asset class.Export and Embed Data: Journalists and analysts can download verified data sets, infographics, and historical archives for use in reporting, research, and presentations.Explore the global journey to 1 million BTC and dive into company-level data at:For media inquiries, custom data, or expert commentary on the implications of this new era in Bitcoin treasury management, please reply to this email.About BitcoinTreasuries.net:BitcoinTreasuries.net is the authoritative platform for tracking and benchmarking institutional and corporate Bitcoin holdings, providing transparent, real-time data for journalists, investors, companies, and researchers worldwide.

