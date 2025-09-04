HOUSEJET BREAKS RECORDS ON INC. 5000 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES LIST FOR THE FOURTH TIME

First-ever American real estate agent-owned marketplace tech company joins prestigious group of winners with a median growth rate of 169%.

There are very few companies that hit the list four times, which is a testament to our amazing team and outstanding partner agents across the country.” — Mike Oddo, HouseJet CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseJet has achieved another historic milestone, earning spot #191 in Software and #1,670 out of 5000 winners overall on Inc. 5000’s 2025 fastest growing privately-held companies in America list. Out of the tens of thousands of companies selected, only a prestigious few appear on the list more than once. HouseJet, the first-ever American real estate agent-owned marketplace technology company, has accomplished the unthinkable by making the list for the fourth time.The company has been recognized as a leader in the top half of the list, consisting of companies with a median growth rate of 169%. To rank so highly on the list is a distinguished accomplishment, and being listed for the fourth time solidifies the company’s standing in the marketplace.“The fourth time being on the Inc. 5000 list is such an honor. There are very few companies that hit the list four times, which is a testament to our amazing team and outstanding partner agents across the country. The best part is that we are just getting started. With our team and partners leading the way, we are excited to make a major impact on the real estate industry,” said Mike Oddo, founder and CEO of HouseJet.The 2025 Inc. 5000 list calculates its rankings based on a three-year period that began in 2021. HouseJet has navigated tumultuous obstacles during this period, facing a global pandemic that left many businesses uncertain about their future. The team eagerly continues to grow, break records, and lead the market for real estate agent-owned marketplace technology companies in America.

