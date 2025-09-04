The Integration Group (TIG) Strengthens Leadership Bench with Two Strategic Executive Hires to Accelerate Growth

Backed by Maxwell Street Capital Partner, TIG Expands Its Leadership to Drive Innovation and Scale as a Leading Supply Chain Service Provider

MARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Integration Group (“TIG”), a rapidly growing provider of integrated supply chain services , today announced the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team: Jim Bolech and Erin Westergaard. These appointments, backed by TIG’s private equity partner Maxwell Street Capital, underscore the company’s commitment to advancing operational excellence, enhancing client solutions, and accelerating growth.Jim Bolech is the Vice President of IT and Business Applications. He brings over 25 years of leadership experience in technology strategy and operational transformation, with deep expertise in building high performing IT organizations and enabling scalable business growth. Most recently, Jim served as Vice President of Supply Chain Solution Line at Constellation Brands, where he led platform and product teams in designing and delivering strategic IT solutions that improved efficiency and aligned capabilities with evolving market demands. At TIG, Jim will lead technology strategy, business applications, and enterprise systems, ensuring TIG’s platforms enable seamless integration across its growing portfolio and deliver innovative solutions to clients.Erin Westergaard steps in as the Vice President of Marketing & Sales Operations. She joins TIG with more than 17 years of experience driving growth strategies, client relationship expansion, brand positioning, and go to market execution across B2B services and technology sectors. Previously, Erin served as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at CDS Global, where she led global teams in selling complex subscription technology and services, implementing data driven marketing strategies, and expanding client relationships. At TIG, Erin will oversee marketing, sales enablement, and strategic revenue operations, helping unify TIG’s expanding portfolio under a cohesive brand while enhancing client engagement and market visibility.“As TIG continues to scale and integrate new acquisitions, we are committed to building a leadership team with the expertise to position us for long term success,” said Mike Schoenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of TIG. “Jim’s deep technology and operations background combined with Erin’s strategic marketing and growth expertise bring exactly the leadership we need to strengthen our platform, deliver greater value to our clients, and capitalize on new opportunities in the supply chain services market.”About TIGTIG is a leading supply chain service provider specializing in integrated logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, and value added solutions. Backed by Maxwell Street Capital, TIG is focused on building a scalable, unified platform to deliver end to end solutions that meet the complex needs of its growing client base.

