Dr. Heavenly Kimes Announces Candidacy for Congress in GA-13 'We Need More Than Just a Vote. We Need a Voice'

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Heavenly Kimes, acclaimed dentist, entrepreneur, and television personality, announced today that she will run for Congress in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. Kimes previously announced a bid for Georgia State Representative (District 93), but after listening to community leaders and witnessing unmet needs across the district, she has shifted her candidacy to the U.S. House of Representatives.Dr. Kimes explained her decision:"Just days before I announced for State House, the One BBB bill was signed. I waited to hear something from my Congressman about it — I did not. When Donald Trump launched a retribution campaign against former allies like John Bolton, I hoped to hear my Congressman take a stand — I did not. Thousands of Georgians have lost their jobs this year, and I expected to see leadership at a town hall to help families transition to new opportunities — I did not. After hearing from community leaders urging me to run for Congress, I realized this: we need more than a vote in Washington, we need a voice. People are scared, but they also have hope — and they deserve someone willing to speak to both.”Campaign Manager Fred Hicks emphasized the importance of Kimes’ candidacy in the broader political landscape:"I firmly believe that if Democrats are going to win Georgia and take back the House, we need candidates like Dr. Heavenly — candidates who are less political, more passionate, and deeply visible in their communities. Her voice and her audience are the missing keys to closing the vote gap and delivering Democratic victories.”Dr. Kimes expressed respect for outgoing Congressman David Scott, who has served the district since 2002, while underscoring that today’s challenges call for new leadership. “Congressman Scott’s service has been important, but these are different times than when he was first elected. We must have a new kind of candidate — one who is ready to fight for healthcare access, economic opportunity, education, and justice for every family in GA-13.”Her campaign will focus on real solutions for working families, small businesses, and underserved communities, bringing her decades of experience in healthcare, entrepreneurship, and mentorship into the halls of Congress.For more information about Dr. Heavenly for Congress please visit: DrHeavenlyForGeorgia.com For all press and media inquiries, please contact:Clorissa Wright-Thomas, Campaign Communications Director

