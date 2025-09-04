World Water Works Expands Bioaugmentation Solutions with New Anaerobic Products

Available in both powder and liquid formats, the four new ArxZyme™ products are designed to work synergistically with each other and are compatible with most existing treatment programs.

World Water Works, Inc. launches four new bioaugmentation solutions, expanding its WWW™ ArxZyme™ product family into the anaerobic treatment space.

These products address critical challenges in anaerobic treatment systems by enhancing process stability, increasing biogas production and improving operational efficiency.” — Jason Calhoun

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Water Works, Inc. (WWW) announces the launch of four new bioaugmentation solutions, expanding its WWW™ ArxZyme™ product family into the anaerobic treatment space. The new products are designed to optimize the performance of anaerobic digestion systems, lagoons and high-strength wastewater treatment facilities.Available in both powder and liquid formats, the four new products are designed to work synergistically with each other and are compatible with most existing treatment programs. They include:● ArxZyme AN FOG Catalyst: Engineered to break down complex fats, oils and greases (FOG). It combines specialized lipase-producing anaerobes with targeted enzymes to prevent the accumulation of inhibitory compounds and maximize biogas potential in oxygen-free environments.● ArxZyme AN Protein Catalyst: A blend of anaerobic proteolytic microbes and catalytic enzymes that accelerates protein degradation. It enhances the conversion of proteins into bioavailable peptides, amino acids and valuable volatile fatty acids (VFA), boosting methane production and improving overall digester efficiency.● ArxZyme AN MicroNutri: A micronutrient blend with 32 chelated trace metals, macronutrients and buffering agents. It optimizes anaerobic digestion processes by supporting peak biological activity, stabilizing pH levels and increasing methane yield. This product helps systems recover faster from upsets and prevents common operational issues like digester souring.● ArxZyme AN Methane: A microbial solution containing over 42 specialized microorganisms. It is engineered to supercharge methane production by providing comprehensive biological support across all four phases of anaerobic digestion. This product is ideal for accelerating digester start-ups, recovering from toxicity events and maximizing biogas yields.These products address critical challenges in anaerobic treatment systems by enhancing process stability, increasing biogas production and improving operational efficiency. Facilities can expect accelerated digester start-ups, faster recovery from system upsets and maximized methane yields — all while reducing sludge volumes and preventing common issues like long-chain fatty acid (LCFA) toxicity and digester souring.WWW™ ArxZyme™ bioaugmentation and biostimulation products complement WWW’s comprehensive wastewater treatment solutions portfolio, which includes technologies for removing fat, oil and grease, total suspended solids (TSS), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), biological nutrient removal (BNR) and more in various industrial and municipal applications.For more information, visit: www.worldwaterworks.com About World Water Works, Inc. (WWW)World Water Works is a mission-critical partner to industrial and municipal clients worldwide that seek to implement advanced, cost-effective, preeminent water and wastewater treatment solutions for the betterment of communities. WWW is a U.S.-based water technology company, with offices in various global locations to service clients wherever they need us. Our sustainable and innovatively designed technologies and services solve the world's most pressing water and wastewater challenges. Our design philosophy focuses on performance, flexibility and durability to yield superior water quality at the lowest life-cycle costs. Our team of passionate water professionals offers unrivaled experience and know-how in developing expertly engineered, cost-effective technologies, solutions and services that focus on the unique needs of our clients. We are steadfast in our commitment to Solving Today's Water Challenges for a Better Tomorrow™. Please visit worldwaterworks.com for more information.

