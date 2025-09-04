Renatus Exteriors Helps Cheyenne Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims After August Hailstorms

Renatus Exteriors, a trusted local roofing contractor, is stepping in to guide residents through the process, ensuring they receive the coverage they deserve.

CHEYANNE, WY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the devastating August 1st hailstorm that brought baseball-sized hail to Cheyenne, homeowners are now faced with the daunting task of navigating insurance claims for their damaged roofs and exteriors. Renatus Exteriors , a trusted local roofing contractor, is stepping in to guide residents through the process, ensuring they receive the coverage they deserve.When hail or other severe weather strikes, insurance policies typically recognize these events under the “Act of God” clause—meaning the damage was unavoidable and not the fault of the homeowner. This clause generally obligates insurance carriers to cover repairs or replacement, minus the policyholder’s deductible. However, the process of filing a claim, working with adjusters, and ensuring full coverage can be overwhelming without professional guidance.“At Renatus Exteriors, we don’t just repair roofs—we help homeowners through the entire insurance process,” said Jamey Nehring, Partner of Renatus Exteriors. “From documenting storm damage, to meeting with adjusters, to ensuring the scope of work matches what’s needed for full restoration, we are an advocate for our customers every step of the way.”One of the most important steps in this process is the adjuster meeting. Renatus Exteriors works directly with homeowners to meet their insurance adjuster on-site, ensuring that all storm damage is properly identified and documented. This collaboration helps prevent missed items and ensures the homeowner gets the full benefits they are entitled to under their policy.Renatus Exteriors also provides expert installation using Malarkey shingles, backed by their Master Elite Contractor status. This certification—earned by less than 2% of roofing companies nationwide—allows Renatus Exteriors to offer enhanced warranties, including up to a 50-year material warranty and a 10-year workmanship warranty, giving homeowners long-term protection and peace of mind.Homeowners are urged to schedule inspections promptly, as delayed claims or unnoticed damage may lead to secondary issues like leaks, mold, or compromised structural integrity.About Renatus ExteriorsRenatus Exteriors is a Wyoming-based roofing and exterior contractor dedicated to serving the community with integrity, craftsmanship, and reliability. Unlike out-of-state “storm chasers” who leave once the work is complete, Renatus Exteriors is deeply rooted in Wyoming and stands behind its work for the long haul.

