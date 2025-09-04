Pinkmas Returns to St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights 2025–2026 After Last Year’s Viral Success

Pinkmas Golf Cart during St. Augustine Nights Of Lights!

A dazzling pink holiday tour brings sparkle, glamour, and unforgettable memories to Florida’s most iconic light show.

Last year, Pinkmas went viral because it gave people a new way to enjoy a tradition they already love. This year, we’re bringing it back even bigger! More sparkle and pink magic.” — Audra Espinoza, Marketing Manager for BK Adventure

ST. AUGUSTINE , FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After capturing national attention and going viral last year, Pinkmas Nights of Lights Tour is officially returning to St. Augustine for the 2025–2026 holiday season. Presented by BK Adventure and Pink Culture, this one-of-a-kind holiday tour puts a glamorous twist on the world-famous St. Augustine Nights of Lights, recently named one of the “Top 10 Holiday Light Displays in the World” by Condé Nast Traveler.From November 15, 2025 through January 11, 2026, guests can climb aboard Pink Culture’s signature 8-passenger hot-pink golf carts, glowing with lights and holiday sparkle, to explore historic St. Augustine landmarks wrapped in millions of twinkling white bulbs.Pinkmas: Where Tradition Meets Pink SparkleUnlike traditional Christmas tours, Pinkmas Nights of Lights reimagines the season with a bold, Barbie-inspired twist. Guests will experience:• Immersive storytelling from theatrical guides who bring the city’s history to life with humor and flair.• Glamorous photo opportunities at iconic stops like Flagler College, the Lightner Museum, Aviles Street, and Castillo de San Marcos.• Exclusive holiday touches, including pink Santa hats and décor that shimmer against St. Augustine’s enchanting backdrop.Why Pinkmas Is Making Headlines AgainThe debut of Pinkmas Nights of Lights in 2024 made waves in Florida tourism and beyond, celebrated by visitors, locals, and media outlets for its originality and flair. As part of BK Adventure’s theatrical brand Pink Culture, Pinkmas adds a vibrant layer to St. Augustine’s holiday traditions while attracting a new audience eager for something immersive and Instagram-worthy.This year’s return is expected to draw even more attention, as Pink Culture expands its holiday lineup with companion experiences like The Grinch Who Stole Pinkmas character tour.Booking InformationThe Pinkmas Nights of Lights Tour runs nightly from November 15, 2025 through January 11, 2026.• Departures from 101 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084 ( Historic Cigar Factory Building).• Tickets must be booked in advance• Reservations available at www.bkadventure.com About BK Adventure & Pink CultureBK Adventure is Florida’s #1 eco-tour company, known for its award-winning bioluminescence kayaking tours. Its theatrical brand, Pink Culture, launched in St. Augustine to deliver bold, story-driven tourism experiences - from haunted ghost tours to sparkling holiday adventures - that surprise, delight, and dazzle guests of all ages.

