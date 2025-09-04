Canadian Businesses Are Providing Solutions For Burnout Costs

Elisaveta Andonova, The Quantum Workspace, Mira Kopanarov, Mirable and Kalina Lukanova, D&V Electronics The Quantum Workplace Technology The Quantum Workplace , Mirable, Workshop

Do You Know Your WELLTH?

Burnout is not personal, it’s organizational.” — Mira Kopanarov

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burnout is quietly costing organizations billions of dollars every year, and remains largely overlooked. In times when we speak of job losses to AI, millions of people globally want to leave their workplace due to burnout. But quitting is not an option!

Mirable Inc. founder and Chief Storytelling Officer, Mira Kopanarov, shares her personal story of collapse and recovery to launch the WELLTH model- a framework for rethinking organizational health, through high-grade technology and mindful modes of communication.

A Personal Story of Reset

“Six years ago, I lost my sight to bright light, my speech went rogue, and I started talking nonsense; we thought it was a stroke,” recalls Kopanarov.

After 18 months of searching, she uncovered severe depletion of minerals, vitamins, and hormones. The hardest part was the overall decline, while still forced to manage the relentless urgencies of life. “That was my wake-up call,” she says. “I trained as a breathwork facilitator so I could be a healthier and better storyteller. Now I travel the world working with like-minded people and making a difference.”



Burnout: The Silent Abuser of the Workforce

Burnout is more than exhaustion.

• In a workshop at a Toronto high school, students recorded higher stress levels than adults.

• Every single communication and branding workshop we conduct uncovers health deficiencies in the leadership team and loss of productivity throughout all sizes of companies and professional associations.

• Some sources estimate burnout costs employers close to $21,000 per employee annually.

• A 2025 Swedish study found women are three times more susceptible to burnout.

“We know there’s a problem, but the corporate world is trying to solve it with health care plans, not health care solutions,” Kopanarov explains. “This is why we created the WELLTH model, to help organizations address their real capacity for resilience.”

The WELLTH Model: Practical Solutions

#1 Hold Space for Employees.

“Holding Space” is a concept of being present and accepting someone as they are in a safe environment. In times when stress is widespread, people need safe environments and communities to create new neuropathways and lastingly reconnect with calmness.

Mirable started working with a local ground-breaking entrepreneur, Elisaveta Andonova, to make a difference for the Canadian economy. The Quantum Workspace offers space designed for business and recovery. The innovative solution integrates frequency-based technology (Energy Enhancement System™) into a multi-use space. Unlike generic coworking hubs, the location can transform into a boardroom, training facility, or quiet lounge, while simultaneously providing restorative therapy for groups.

Studies of the high-grade technology show remarkable effects: reduced seizures, improvements in PTSD and chronic pain, better hydration and oxygenation of red blood cells after just 45 minutes inside the space. An event in May triggered a series of workshops across women-led companies in Mississauga, business coaches and health and wellness professionals, positioning The Quantum Workspace as the only transformative health and training solution for business in the GTA area.



#2 Start by Augmenting Health Care Plans with Health Care Days

Where to start? Breathing is the most natural way to reduce stress. But telling people to “just breathe” or handing them an app "to relax” often leaves them disconnected, losing motivation within days. True recovery requires support, intentional setting, and meaningful facilitation that incorporates the modern lifestyle.

Companies can redesign team building and wellness initiatives to be more impactful, such as dedicating every third Friday to breathwork, storytelling, creative problem-solving, or simply silent recovery.

When these practices happen in restorative environments, natural settings or purpose-designed facilities like The Quantum Workspace, they improve communication, strengthen collaboration, and enhance creativity, turning wellness into an economic advantage.

# 3 Look for a Creative Solution

The Quantum Workspace is opening doors for a team-restorative day on Friday, October 17th.

"The goal is to make a real impact in the workforce because it benefits the entire ecosystem. We need action and collective care for the health of people and the economy in Canada," - shares Elisaveta.

Workshops will be offered to mid-size to large companies or entities with teams of over 12 people, from 10 am-12 pm and 1 pm-3pm. Only two to four companies will be selected to participate in the curated experience at a preferred rate, based on their industry levels of stress. The workshops will offer interactive team building through a branding and communications workshop and restorative care in The Quantum Space for 2 hours.

To sign up your team, call directly +1-416-356-4855.

Take a look at The Quantum Space

