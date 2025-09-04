Vice President JD Vance Highlights Mid-City Steel During Wisconsin Visit

Vice President Vance Visits Mid-City Steel in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Mid-City Steel highlighted new technology, equipment, and local workforce growth during Vice President Vance’s Wisconsin visit

Our team is proud to demonstrate how skilled labor and advanced technology work hand in hand to improve the way we manufacture American steel” — Paul Bagniefski, CEO of Mid-City Steel

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mid-City Steel welcomed Vice President JD Vance last week, showcasing the company’s role in advancing American manufacturing through strategic investment in robotics, artificial intelligence, and state-of-the-art equipment.During his visit, Vice President Vance toured Mid-City Steel’s production facility, where he met with leadership and frontline employees . The Vice President discussed the critical role of steel in the American economy and emphasized how regional manufacturers like Mid-City Steel are helping drive national competitiveness. He highlighted the importance of keeping steel production strong, investing in technology, and ensuring that American workers remain at the center of future growth.“Our team is proud to demonstrate how skilled labor and advanced technology work hand in hand to improve the way we manufacture American steel,” said Paul Bagniefski, CEO of Mid-City Steel. “Through continued investments in automation, we are better positioned to serve our customers while strengthening both our team and our community. Having the Vice President recognize this effort reflects the important work happening right here in La Crosse.”The Vice President’s visit comes at a time when Mid-City Steel is making significant forward-looking investments, including:• Robotic and automated equipment – equipment designed to improve speed, accuracy, and production capacity • Major capital projects that expand the company’s footprint and capabilities.• Employee training and workforce development initiatives to prepare the next generation of skilled trades and manufacturing leaders.By aligning new technology with decades of expertise, Mid-City Steel is positioning itself to compete in today’s evolving markets while reinforcing its commitment to local jobs and community growth. The company’s leadership stressed that these investments are not about replacing workers but about empowering them with the best tools to succeed.“American manufacturing succeeds when people and technology move forward together,” said Bagniefski. “We are committed to investing not only in equipment but also in the men and women who make Mid-City Steel what it is today.”The visit and subsequent discussions underscore Mid-City Steel’s reputation as both a regional economic driver and a national example of how private companies can strengthen the country’s industrial base.About Mid-City SteelMid-City Steel, headquartered in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a leading steel fabrication and service provider, proudly supporting American jobs and manufacturing. With a focus on innovation, safety, and customer success, Mid-City Steel delivers solutions that help build the future of American industry. Visit https://www.mid-citysteel.com/ to learn more.

