Bristol County Savings Bank Commits $150,000 to New Bedford Community Health’s More Access, Better Care Capital Campaign

Bristol County Savings Bank leadership presents a $150,000 grant to New Bedford Community Health in support of the Health Center’s primary care expansion project. Leaders from Bristol County Savings Bank and New Bedford Community Health walk past the former Bamboo Garden restaurant — soon to be home to expanded behavioral health services for the community. BCSB and NBCH leadership come together inside the former Rite Aid building to discuss how a $150,000 grant will help transform the space into a state-of-the-art primary care facility.

Funding Advances New Bedford Community Health’s Primary Care Expansion

Timely, consistent, quality healthcare should be accessible to all, and this project will go a long way towards increasing NBCH's capacity to serve the vulnerable populations in Greater New Bedford.” — John Silva, President & CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank

NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership from Bristol County Savings Bank (BCSB) joined New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) this week for a check presentation and walking tour of NBCH’s main site and the adjacent building that will soon be transformed into a new, state-of-the-art primary care facility. During the visit, BCSB was celebrated for its $150,000 commitment to NBCH’s More Access, Better Care capital campaign.This multi-year gift will help convert the high-visibility downtown property into a fully functioning medical hub, bringing much-needed space and resources to NBCH’s growing patient population. Once complete, the facility will accommodate thousands of new appointments annually, relieving pressure on existing services and providing a stable medical home for more families across the region.“Being a community focused bank, we are especially proud to support New Bedford Community Health as our collective health is part of the foundation of a strong community,” said John Silva, President & CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank and President of Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation. “Timely, consistent, quality healthcare should be accessible to all, and this project will go a long way towards increasing NBCH's capacity to serve the vulnerable populations in Greater New Bedford.”When complete, the expanded downtown campus will bring together primary care, urgent care, dental services, pharmacy, mental health care, and an on-site pharmacy in one convenient location. Exterior improvements will also create a more cohesive and welcoming look across all NBCH properties, reinforcing the organization’s identity as a trusted and accessible community resource.Cheryl Bartlett, CEO of New Bedford Community Health, emphasized the importance of BCSB’s early and enthusiastic support:“Bristol County Savings Bank was among the first to say 'yes' to this vision, and we’re incredibly grateful for their leadership,” said Bartlett. “Their investment goes beyond dollars, it’s a vote of confidence in our patients, our city, and the future we’re building together. Strong local partnerships like this are what make community health possible."The primary care expansion project is expected to create over 50 construction jobs and will allow NBCH to hire two additional primary care providers along with essential support staff to meet the needs of more than 3,000 new patients, while revitalizing a key section of Purchase Street in downtown New Bedford. Construction is slated to begin in early 2026.For more information about the Capital Campaign or to learn how to support the project, visit https://gnbchc.org/NBCH-Capital-Campaign or contact Rhonda Veugen at [email protected]

