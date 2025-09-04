the*gamehers Launches New Educational Program with PowHER Play: Level Up Day Virtual Bootcamp

the*gamehers announce the official launch of their educational program, designed to empower gamers with skills in education, career development, and more.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the*gamehers, the largest community for women gamers, today announced the official launch of their educational program, designed to empower gamers with skills in education, career development, and entrepreneurship. The program kicks off with PowHER Play: Level Up Day, a free, virtual bootcamp on September 18, 2025, featuring inspiring speakers, hands-on workshops, and curated sessions to help gamers take their personal and professional growth to the next level.PowHER Play: Level Up Day will feature four dynamic sessions led by top industry leaders, creators, and innovators, covering topics such as building your portfolio, career pathways in gaming, entrepreneurship, and networking strategies. The day-long virtual event is built to give attendees real-world takeaways, connections, and motivation to level up their journey- whether they’re a student, streamer, developer, or gaming enthusiast looking to break into the industry.“the*gamehers community has always been about more than just gaming: it’s about creating opportunities, building connections, and making space for gamers to thrive,” said Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers. “With the launch of our educational program and PowHER Play: Level Up Day, we’re giving our community the tools and connections they need to turn passion into purpose.”The educational program is the next step in the*gamehers’ mission to connect and create educational ecosystems. In partnership with educators, industry leaders, and corporate allies, the program will offer ongoing master classes, bootcamps, and accelerator-style learning experiences to empower the next generation of gaming leaders.Event Details:📅 Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025📍 Location: Virtual (free to attend)💻 Registration: bit.ly/PowHERPlay

