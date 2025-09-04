Kadotani Auto Repair Launches Professional Vehicle Alignment Service in Watsonville

Kadotani Auto Repair

Local auto repair shop invests in Hunter alignment technology to serve Santa Cruz County drivers with precision wheel alignment services

We invested in this technology because our customers deserve the highest quality vehicle alignment service right here in Watsonville” — Kellen Yamamoto

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kadotani Auto Repair, a trusted auto repair shop serving Watsonville and surrounding Santa Cruz County communities, today announced the launch of its new in-house vehicle alignment service . The shop has invested in state-of-the-art Hunter alignment equipment and now offers professional four-wheel alignments performed by ASE-certified technicians.The new vehicle alignment service addresses growing demand from local drivers seeking precision wheel alignment in Watsonville without the delays and inconsistency of third-party providers. Kadotani's alignment service utilizes advanced Hunter alignment technology to perform accurate adjustments on most domestic and foreign vehicles, helping drivers improve safety, extend tire life, and enhance fuel efficiency."We invested in this technology because our customers deserve the highest quality vehicle alignment service right here in Watsonville," said Kellen, owner of Kadotani Auto Repair. "By bringing alignments in-house, we can ensure the same attention to detail and customer service that has made us a trusted name in auto repair throughout Santa Cruz County."The comprehensive alignment service includes precision four-wheel alignments, advanced suspension inspections , and tire wear diagnostics. Kadotani's certified technicians can identify underlying issues such as worn bushings or bent control arms that affect alignment accuracy, ensuring lasting results for customers.The vehicle alignment service particularly benefits drivers in Watsonville, Aptos, Santa Cruz, and Capitola who experience common alignment issues caused by local road conditions, potholes, and everyday driving wear. Proper wheel alignment helps prevent uneven tire wear, improves vehicle handling, and can significantly extend the life of suspension components.Kadotani Auto Repair's alignment service takes approximately 45 minutes to one hour per vehicle, with technicians using the Hunter alignment system to ensure precise, efficient service. The shop recommends alignment checks annually or every 12,000 miles, and following any suspension work or new tire installation.Local drivers seeking vehicle alignment in Watsonville can schedule appointments by calling 831-728-4212 or visiting the shop at 1865 Main Street. Additional information about the wheel alignment service is available at https://kadotaniautorepair.com/service/vehicle-alignment-in-watsonville/ About Kadotani Auto RepairKadotani Auto Repair has served the Watsonville community and Santa Cruz County for years, providing comprehensive automotive services with a focus on customer satisfaction and quality workmanship. The full-service auto repair shop specializes in both domestic and foreign vehicle maintenance and repair, backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to honest, reliable service.Media Contact: Service ManagerKadotani Auto RepairPhone: 831-728-4212Email: [email protected] Website: https://kadotaniautorepair.com

