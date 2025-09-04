Briq Launches Otto: The Autonomous Workforce Platform Transforming How Companies Build in the Physical World

Otto: The Autonomous Workforce Platform

Briq launches Otto, an autonomous workforce platform helping industries scale productivity and efficiency with true AI-driven autonomy.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briq, a pioneering technology company at the intersection of artificial intelligence and workforce transformation, today announced the launch of Otto, its autonomous workforce platform designed to help enterprises in critical industries scale productivity and address growing labor challenges.

This launch represents the next chapter in Briq’s mission to transform how work gets done in industries that build and produce in the physical world. Demand for infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing continues to rise, but companies delivering these projects face shrinking workforces, increasing complexity, and mounting pressure to operate more efficiently.

Briq’s autonomous digital workers allow these enterprises to execute core business functions across finance, operations, risk management, and human resources. Already, Briq’s technology puts millions of transactions each month on autopilot and supports some of the nation’s largest infrastructure projects. Otto builds on this track record, providing a scalable platform that combines large language models, robotic AI, and a library of hundreds of industry-specific skills refined over nearly a decade.

“We’ve been building AI-driven workers for nearly a decade,” said Bassem Hamdy, CEO and Co-Founder of Briq. “That head start let us create a library of hundreds of skills unmatched in the industry. With Otto, we’re moving from automation to true autonomy by helping companies scale intelligently while putting people on the work that matters most.”

Key Highlights of Otto

- Purpose-Built for the Real Economy: Designed for companies that deliver in the physical world, from construction to manufacturing to energy.

- Decade of Development: Backed by nearly ten years of real-world deployments and unmatched domain expertise.

- Enterprise-Wide Autonomy: Extends intelligence across finance, operations, and beyond, breaking down silos and streamlining workflows.

- Proven Scale: Already automating millions of tasks each month, with systems that adapt to complex and evolving needs.

The Future of Work

As labor shortages continue and project pipelines grow, Otto enables enterprises to embed intelligence directly into their business processes that saves time, reduces costs, and unlocks new levels of productivity. More than a tool for efficiency, Otto represents Briq’s vision for the future of work: where autonomy enhances human potential and helps industries build the world’s most critical assets.

About Briq

Briq is an AI company dedicated to transforming how critical industries work. With Otto, its autonomous workforce platform, Briq empowers organizations to move beyond traditional automation into true autonomy. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Briq partners with enterprises worldwide to help them unlock time, reduce risk, and build the future.

For more information, visit www.briq.com

