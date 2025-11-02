The Order of Hamilton is open for nominations

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the Order of Hamilton, which honours exceptional voluntary service to community building.

The Order of Hamilton recognizes individual Hamiltonians who have made significant voluntary contributions that enrich the lives of residents and strengthen the community.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.hamilton.ca/OrderofHamilton and in person at Hamilton City Hall, all Municipal Service Centre locations and all Hamilton Public Library branches.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 4 pm.

“The Order of Hamilton celebrates the spirit of service and community that defines our city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Each year, we have the opportunity to honour Hamiltonians whose dedication and volunteerism make a lasting difference in the lives of others. I encourage everyone to consider nominating someone whose commitment and compassion help make Hamilton the strong and caring community we’re so proud to call home.”

Quick Facts

The Order is awarded at the Mayor’s New Years Levees, to be held in January.

Since its inception in 2019, 60 Hamilton residents have been awarded the Order of Hamilton.

Additional Resource