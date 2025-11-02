Public Service Commission briefs media on outcomes of its plenary meeting and release of Pulse Bulletin, 4 Nov

The Public Service Commission (PSC) held its quarterly plenary meeting from 29–31 October 2025. The Plenary received and processed reports on the work of the PSC as well as the state of the public service in South Africa. The meeting will also process and approve the PSC’s Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2025.

The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following, amongst others:

Latest updates on the Public Service Commission Bill

Lessons from China’s modernisation journey in the public service

Non-payment of suppliers

Overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 30 September 2025

Subsequent to the Plenary meeting, a media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 04 November 2025

Time: 11:30–12:30

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

The purpose of the media briefing will be to communicate Plenary decisions and release the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the media briefing. It will be live streamed on the PSC and Government social media pages for access to public servants and members of the public.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Humphrey Ramafoko

Cell: 082 782 1730

