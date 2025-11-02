Submit Release
News Search

EIN Presswire is celebrating 30 years! Follow us on Substack for customer insights, interviews, and more!

EIN Presswire is celebrating 30 years! Follow us on Substack for customer insights, interviews, and more!

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,975 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

International Relations and Cooperation condemns Sudan atrocities

South Africa condemns the abhorrent attacks deliberately targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure, including hospitals. We firmly assert that there must be no impunity for the serious violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL). The principle of protection of civilians and the safeguarding of essential infrastructure remain non-negotiable legal and moral obligations.

These persistent acts of impunity have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe, leaving over half of the country’s population in dire need of life-saving aid.

The Government of the Republic of South Africa welcomes the emergency meeting convened by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) concerning the gravely worsening situation in the Republic of Sudan. The decisive intervention of the African Union at this critical juncture is a paramount imperative for restoring peace and stability.

The South African government firmly calls upon the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately and unconditionally:

  • Implement an immediate and verifiable cessation of hostilities.
  • Adhere strictly to their obligations under IHL and IHRL, including protecting medical personnel and allowing safe passage for those seeking refuge.
  • Ensure rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to all affected populations across Sudan.

We call upon all external actors and countries involved in this crisis to adhere to international law. This entails moving away from any form of supporting, supplying, or enabling the armed belligerents. South Africa stands ready to support a credible, inclusive process that would lead to a justice peace leading the re-establishment of civilian-led political transition. The sovereignty and will of the Sudanese people for a democratic future must be respected.

Enquiries: 
Ministry Spokesperson
Mr Chrispin Phiri

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International Relations and Cooperation condemns Sudan atrocities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more