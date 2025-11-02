MEC Anton Bredell on Garden Route municipalities proactively managing water resources ahead of summer season

The Western Cape Department of Local Government, in collaboration with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), the South African Weather Service (SAWS), and the Garden Route District and local municipalities, convened a briefing session this week to assess water security in the district ahead of the summer season.

The meeting brought together all municipal managers, technical directors, and key national and provincial stakeholders to review the current status around water security within the Garden Route District.

While rainfall for August, September and October were below average across much of the Garden Route, updated forecasts from the SAWS indicate that the outlook for the coming summer period is favourable. Above-normal rainfall is expected for the November to January period, potentially improving water availability across the region.

Anton Bredell, Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, assured residents and visitors that there is no immediate concern regarding water security in the Garden Route. “We are working closely with the DWS and all local municipalities to monitor conditions and ensure that every town has access to adequate water supplies. Contingency measures and responsible water management plans are already in place to address localised infrastructure challenges,” Minister Bredell said.

Municipalities have implemented water demand management measures, including local water restriction levels, to promote the responsible use of water, particularly as the region prepares to welcome an influx of holidaymakers during the festive period.

“The provincial government, together with our national and local partners, remains in full control of the situation,” added Minister Bredell. “We continue to monitor water levels, infrastructure performance and rainfall patterns, and we stand ready to provide support wherever needed. Our goal is to ensure that no town in the Garden Route runs dry.”

This coordinated effort forms part of the province’s broader commitment to building water resilience. On Friday, 31 October 2025, the Department will launch the Provincial Water Resilience Strategy, aimed at strengthening proactive planning and sustainable water management across all municipalities in the Western Cape.

Minister Bredell called on residents and visitors alike to use water responsibly:

“Every drop counts. While conditions are expected to improve, we must all play our part to use water wisely and safeguard this precious resource.”

