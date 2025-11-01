New Vice Chair Appointed to the Labour Relations Board

CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2025

Patricia Warwick has been appointed to the Labour Relations Board as a member and full-time vice chair for a period of five years beginning December 1, 2025. Ms. Warwick replaces Carol Kraft who resigned as of October 31, 2025.

Warwick received her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Saskatchewan. She spent 27 years with the City of Saskatoon, ultimately serving as the city solicitor. Warwick was counsel at the Government of Canada's Department of Justice for several years, where she practiced exclusively in the area of Aboriginal law litigation. Most recently she was senior counsel for SGI Auto Fund leading a team of lawyers and paralegals.

"I am very pleased that Ms. Warwick has accepted the appointment to vice chair," Deputy Premier and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "Her leadership will advance our government's goal of fair, safe workplaces that support a growing Saskatchewan economy. I also want to thank Ms. Kraft for the role she played on the Labour Relations Board providing leadership and adjudicating disputes."

The Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board is a quasi-judicial tribunal that adjudicates disputes under The Saskatchewan Employment Act and deals with applications for union certification or decertification. The board operates independently of government and is comprised of equal numbers of employee and employer representatives.

