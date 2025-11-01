The Government of Saskatchewan Looks to the Future of Animal Welfare in the Province

CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to maintaining high standards of animal health and welfare. Recognizing that proper animal care is a high priority for Saskatchewan producers, companion animal owners and the general public, the Ministry of Agriculture continues to uphold strong enforcement practices that reflect the evolving expectations of Saskatchewan residents regarding animal welfare and public transparency.

The Ministry of Agriculture administers the province's animal protection framework, comprised of The Animal Protection Act, 2018 and The Animal Protection Regulations, 2018, which addresses the welfare of both livestock and companion animals in the province. As per the legislative framework, the ministry has the authority to designate animal protection agencies, set training requirements, establish standards of care for animals and is responsible for the overall administration of the Act.

"Animal welfare is a priority for our government," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "I am grateful for the collaboration and expertise that the APSS brought to their work in ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals in the province over the last decade."

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure regulations are current and effective, the ministry conducted consultations earlier this year with service providers, producer groups and other stakeholders. Through discussions, the ministry determined adjustments to the legislation were required to ensure enforcement would be consistent, equitable and affordable across the province. Key regulatory areas identified for updates include enhanced reporting requirements for agencies delivering animal protection services, strengthened enforcement provisions, and increased oversight of animal protection officers' authorities.

Over the past three years, the province has invested over $6.5 million in animal welfare enforcement. Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) currently provides animal welfare enforcement for the entire province, except for the city of Regina where the Regina Humane Society provides enforcement. The current APSS contract is set to expire on March 31, 2026. The Ministry of Agriculture is in the process of opening a public Request for Proposal competition to allow organizations to consider involvement in animal welfare enforcement. This presents the ministry with an opportunity to work with a service provider under a new legislative framework to create a sustainable enforcement model and adapt to trade market standards all with the common goal of protecting animal welfare.

The ministry will work through the process to contract a new service provider to begin providing services as of April 1, 2026. Meanwhile, it will continue to work with APSS and all concerned parties to support a smooth transition of animal welfare enforcement services in the province.

