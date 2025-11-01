Submit Release
Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Concludes Investigation Into Off Duty Saskatoon Police Officer Incident

CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2025

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) regarding an off-duty incident involving members of SPS. SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation to be conducted by SIRT.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, which has resulted in the arrest of one individual. The Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online. 

https://publications.saskatchewan.ca:443/api/v1/products/127339/formats/150173/download.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

-30-

